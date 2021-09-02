Savory Yogurt Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2016-2026

Savory yogurt in contrast usual yogurts it comes with savory flavor and topped with an array of veggies, herbs, and flavors rather than fruits and sweeteners. It is usually used in for cooking, adding it to baked potatoes and for dressing or dips. Probiotics have been proven to restrict the brain’s reactivity to disappointment which leads to greater resiliency to nervousness and depression.

Furthermore, probiotics in savory yogurt have also been appeared to decrease levels of cortisol, the anxiety hormone, strengthens the immune system also combats diarrhea and constipation. Savory yogurt is not just great in taste and has nutritional benefits but also less sugar, less sodium, and more than twice the amount of protein than traditional yogurt. Yogurt is a great substitute for milk and also easier to digest. It contains phosphorus combines with calcium, which helps in decreases the risk of arthritis and osteoporosis.

Market Segmentation: The savory yogurt market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, and by regions. On the basis of product type, savory yogurt market can be segmented into product type including desserts, drinks, set yogurt, stirred yogurt and others. Among the product type segment set & stirred yogurts in savory yogurt market accounted for largest market share in terms of value and volume.

Based upon distribution channel, savory yogurt market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist stores, online and others. Others include independent retailers and mass merchandisers. Supermarket/hypermarket is anticipated to hold relatively high revenue share in the savory yogurt market as the availability of large shelf space and also the availability of different brands in supermarkets consumers can compare the products.

Market Regional Outlook, Market Drivers and Trends, Key Players: On the basis of geography, the savory yogurt market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Globally, Europe is the second largest contributor in terms of revenue after North America in savory yogurt market. U.S. dominates the global savory yogurt market in terms of revenue. The increase in health awareness among consumers contributes to the growth of savory yogurt market in the U.S. In Asia Pacific region, China has the largest market share in terms of revenue amongst other countries.

With the increasing demand for convenience food, the demand for all-in-one product is increasing. Savory yogurts provides the all-in-one option for such health conscious consumers as it provides dairy proteins, portion of vegetables and savory taste. The increasing number of health-conscious customers is expected to drive the savory yogurt market. Furthermore, growing interest of savory flavor yogurt in drinkable yogurt and an increase in whole milk cultured dairy product in the recent years is also expected to drive the savory yogurt market. The addition of spicy and distinct flavors to existing yogurt remains one of the strategies employed by manufacturers to draw consumers’ attention.

In addition, an increase in the annual disposable income coupled with the changes in dietary choices of consumers contributed major role in driving the growth of Savory yogurt market. Since the savory yogurt is simple, barely acidic base, consumers are enjoying savory yogurt for breakfast, as an early afternoon snack or as dessert. The Savory yogurt also used as a base for a dip, adoring or even a substitute for fats as a baking element.

Some of the key players in savory yogurt market include Blue Hill Inc., Noosa Yogurt, Nestle S.A, General Mills Inc., Wallaby Yogurt Company, Chobani LLC, The Icelandic Milk, Skyr Corporation, and Fage International S.A. Globally, Chahani LLC is one of the leading vendor in savory yogurt market.

