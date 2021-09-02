GlobalData’s “Strategic Market Intelligence: Life Insurance in Sweden — Key trends and Opportunities to 2022”, report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Swedish life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Swedish life insurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, claims paid, total assets and total investment income during the review period (2013–2017) and forecast period (2017–2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Swedish economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Swedish life insurance segment.

Key Players:

Alecta pensionsförsäkring, ömsesidigt

Livförsäkringsbolaget Skandia, ömsesidigt

AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB

Nordea Livförsäkring Sverige AB

Swedbank Försäkring AB

Försäkringsaktiebolaget Avanza Pension

Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag (publ)

SEB Pension och Försäkring AB

KPA Pensionsförsäkring AB (publ)

Handelsbanken Liv Försäkringsaktiebolag

Key Highlights:

– Key insights into the dynamics of the Swedish life insurance industry.

— Comparison of Sweden’s life insurance segment with regional counterparts, along with premium and claim trends.

— A comprehensive overview of the Swedish economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, and investment opportunities.

— Sweden’s insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

— Swedish life insurance industry’s market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business with market shares.

— Distribution channels deployed by Sweden’s life insurers.

— Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.

Scope:

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Sweden.

— It provides historical values for the Swedish life insurance segment for the report’s 2013–2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017–2022 forecast period.

— It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Swedish life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.

— It provides a comparison of the Swedish life insurance segment with its regional counterparts

— It analyzes the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Sweden.

— It profiles the top life insurance companies in Sweden and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy:

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Sweden’s life insurance segment, and each category within it.

— Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Swedish life insurance segment.

— Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.

— Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

— Gain insights into key regulations governing the Swedish insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Key Points from TOC:

Executive Summary

Market Conditions

Business Environment

Regulatory Risk

Country Risk

Market Structure

Life Insurance

Pension

Distribution

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Profiles

Appendix

