Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Industry
This report focuses on the global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Viterion
Intel
Logitech
AT&T
Verizon
Honeywell
Samsung
Anthem,
Philips
Bosch Group
Cisco
Vodafone
Partners Healthcare
McKesson
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Post-Sugical Care
Chronic Disease Monotoring
Care While Traving
Minor Injury
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
