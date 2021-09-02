Accumulators are the hydraulic device in which gas is compressed with the help of spring or weight and potential energy is stored, this energy is used to apply the force on the incompressible fluid. Oil and gas accumulators are pneumatic accumulators which can store energy under extreme pressure. The primary purpose of using oil and gas accumulators is to handle pressure fluctuations, leakage compensation and noise reductions during various operations such as drilling. Oil and gas accumulators can be used for both onshore and offshore application such as drilling. The accumulators help in consistent operation of oil and gas operation. This helps in cost reduction, improved performance and reduction in noise levels. The flexible design of the accumulator is also anticipated to enhance the efficiency of the drilling operation.

Market Size and Forecast

The global oil and gas accumulator market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of around 7.0% during 2018-2027. It is projected to reach significant market size by 2027. The increasing prices for the crude oil coupled with rising offshore drilling activities is anticipated to increase the market of the global oil and gas accumulator market throughout the forecast period. The global oil and gas accumulator market can be segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, it is sub-segmented into piston, bladder and diaphragm. The bladder sub-segment is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period on the account of growing production activity coupled with increasing use of blow out preventer across the globe. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into blowout preventer, offshore rigs and mud pumps. Blowout preventer is anticipated to witness substantial growth on the account of increasing usage in offshore and onshore drilling activities. The blowout preventer also have the ability to work in the power failure, this is contributing to the growth of the blowout preventer sub-segment during the forecast period.

Request For Free Sample- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076069

By region, global oil and gas accumulator market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the global oil and gas accumulator market on the account of booming oil and gas industry in the countries such as U.S and Canada. .Furthermore increasing drilling activity in the Mexico region is anticipated to fuel the demand for the oil and gas accumulator in Latin America during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period on the account of increasing drilling activities in developing countries such as China and India.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global oil and gas accumulator market in the following segments:

By Type:

Piston

Bladder

Diaphragm

By Application:

Blowout Preventer

Offshore Rigs

Mud Pumps

By Region

Global oil and gas accumulator market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Buy Now- https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10076069

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The increasing demand for the crude oil for various industrial and commercial activities is primary growth driver for the global oil and gas accumulator market during the forecast period. The rising environmental concerns regarding oil spills in the ocean which has negative impact on the ocean biodiversity is anticipated to fuel the demand for the oil and gas accumulator. This is expected to increase opportunities for the market players operating in the global oil and gas accumulator market to establish their foothold globally. The increasing operational hazards caused by the drilling and extraction are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global oil and gas accumulator market. The promotion of blowout preventer by the various government across the globe is also expected to support the increasing demand for the oil and gas accumulator.

However, volatility in prices of the oil and gas is a major restrain for the global oil and gas accumulator market.

Key Players

Eaton Corporation

Company Overview

Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

Hannon Hydraulics

Accumulators Inc.

Airmo Inc.

Bosch Rexroth Corporation

Bolenz & Schafer Gmbh

Hydril Pressure Control

Hydac International Gmbh

Nippon Accumulator Co. Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Pressure Technologies

Tobul Accumulator Inc

Read More- https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/oil-and-gas-accumulator-market/10076069

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

Name:David

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609