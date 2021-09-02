Reportocean.com “Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market, [By Type (Security Systems, Life Safety Systems, Facility Management Systems, Building Energy Management Systems, Others); By End-User (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Manufacturing Facilities, Public Infrastructure, Others); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5138

The intelligent building automation technologies market is anticipated to reach over USD 118.7 million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the commercial intelligent building automation technologies segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The major driving factor for the intelligent building automation technologies market is the increasing need of infrastructure with reduced CO2 emissions, which further triggers governments to provide more incentives as the trend of smart-cities is on a rise. IBAT also has become a differentiator in the real estate business as it conforms with improved safety and security systems. The IBAT aims to reduce operational costs substantially through the integration of IoT platforms. Several stringent energy consumption regulations passed by governments worldwide have boosted the adoption of Intelligent Building Automation Technologies. Growing concerns regarding environment, depleting fuel resources, and increasing need to reduce energy consumption further support the growth of intelligent building automation technologies market. Other factors supporting market growth include supportive government regulations, increasing awareness, and technological advancements. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with research and development further boost the market growth.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. There are rising concerns among consumers regarding the environment, which coupled with increasing awareness regarding intelligent building automation technologies drives the intelligent building automation technologies market growth in the region. The governments in the region are collaborating with engineers and architects to promote the adoption of Intelligent Building Automation Technologies. Commercial buildings are adopting Intelligent Building Automation Technologies owing to stringent government regulations, and the need to reduce operation costs.

The major players operating in the intelligent building automation technologies market include Siemens Building Technologies Inc., General Electric, Johnson Controls Inc, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, and Delta Controls. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Insights

3.1. Intelligent Building Automation Technologies – Industry snapshot

3.2. Intelligent Building Automation Technologies – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Intelligent Building Automation Technologies – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size and Forecast by Type, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Security Systems

4.3. Life Safety Systems

4.4. Facility Management Systems

4.5. Building Energy Management Systems

4.6. Others

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5138

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]