Transcutaneous Oximetry Systems Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

Transcutaneous oximetry systems are used to perform transcutaneous oximetry (TCPO2) test. Transcutaneous oximetry systems measure oxygen at the skin surface, which is a valuable pointer to know how much oxygen gets to the underlying tissue. Transcutaneous oximetry systems primarily used to access the severity of artery diseases and measure blood & oxygen flow usually in legs and arms. Transcutaneous oximetry systems are help physician to determine poor blood flow in several tissues. Transcutaneous oximetry tests are especially carried out to predict wound healing or amputation healing. Transcutaneous oximetry systems can be used in several clinical areas for routine measurements such as determination of peripheral vascular diseases and amputation level, evaluation of revascularization procedures, and candidate selection for hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Transcutaneous oximetry allows the measurement of the partial pressure of oxygen on the skin surface by employing noninvasive heated electrode.

Transcutaneous Oximetry Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Transcutaneous oximetry systems market is expected to accounts significant growth rate as increasing prevalence of peripheral vascular disorders and wound healing disorder. According to Center of Disease Control & Prevention, Around 8.5 million people in the United States have peripheral vascular disorders. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer is propelling the demand for transcutaneous oximetry systems. As well as transcutaneous oximetry systems are also gaining popularity to check need of amputation. Diabetic foot ulcer is the major reason for foot amputation. Growing adoption advanced monitoring systems for blood flow monitoring expected to favor the demand of the transcutaneous oximetry systems. Increasing demand for technologically advanced products is expected to propel the growth of the transcutaneous oximetry systems market. Increasing aging population and healthcare expenditure expected to boost the growth of transcutaneous oximetry systems market. Growing demand for non-invasive blood flow monitoring systems and sensor-based systems expected to flourish the growth of transcutaneous oximetry systems market.

Transcutaneous Oximetry Systems Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, transcutaneous oximetry systems market can be segmented as:

Vascular Diagnosis & Wound Healing Monitor

Neonatal Monitoring Systems

Others

On the basis of diagnostic application, transcutaneous oximetry systems market can be segmented as:

Peripheral Vascular Disease Diagnosis

Amputation Level Determination

Revascularization Procedures Evaluation

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

On the basis of end user, transcutaneous oximetry systems market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Transcutaneous Oximetry Systems Market: Overview

Transcutaneous oximetry systems are non-invasive monitoring systems. Transcutaneous oximetry systems are consists of combined platinum and silver electrode. Transcutaneous oximetry systems are increasingly popular to assess wound healing and amputation level during hyperbaric oxygen treatment. Transcutaneous oximetry systems are used to perform transcutaneous oximetry in adult and neonatal. Transcutaneous oximetry systems are gaining popularity in the market as used in the various application as wound healing, peripheral vesicular disorders, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and amputation level determination. Transcutaneous oximetry systems offer real-time monitoring and ideal for monitor pCO2, SpO2, blood flow rate, and pulse rate.

Transcutaneous Oximetry Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the market has been divided into seven regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding & Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for transcutaneous oximetry systems market due to the growing adoption of advanced monitoring systems and high demand for screening provide to avoid complications. Western European expected to contribute the second largest revenue share in transcutaneous oximetry systems market owing to rising demand for advanced monitoring devices. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan transcutaneous oximetry systems market is expected to gain a high growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure and healthcare infrastructure development.

Transcutaneous Oximetry Systems Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some market players participants in global transcutaneous oximetry systems market identify across the value chain are Radiometer America Inc., Perimed AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SenTec AG, medicap homecare GmbH, Radiology Inc. and others. The manufacturer is focusing on the launch of new products for expansion of market presence and revenue growth.