Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2015–2025

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global UV lamps market in its latest report titled “UV Lamps Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2015–2025”. Global UV lamps market revenue is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which FMI offers vital insights in detail in its report.

On the basis of lamp type, the market has been segmented into UV LED and UV mercury lamp, with the latter representing nearly 90% revenue share of the global UV lamp market in 2014; FMI expects this segment to witness a decline of 27 BPS by the end of 2025.

UV mercury lamp segment is categorised into low-pressure, medium- pressure and amalgam mercury lamp. Among these, amalgam mercury lamp dominated the UV mercury lamp segment market, accounting for over 40% of the UV mercury lamp market in 2014.

On the basis of end-use application, the UV lamps market is segmented into wastewater treatment, water treatment, air treatment, surface treatment and food and beverages disinfection. Revenue contribution by the food and beverages disinfection segment was over 25.1% in 2014, which is projected to increase to 28.2% by the end of 2025, gaining 309 BPS and expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Download Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1065

Water treatment segment is categorised into industrial process water treatment, water treatment, commercial water treatment, residential water treatment, municipal pool and spa, and others. Municipal water treatment sub-segment accounted for the highest revenues in 2014, and this trend is expected to continue through 2025.

Air treatment is further sub-segmented into residential and commercial, healthcare facilities, and others. Among these, residential and commercial sub-segments accounted for bulk of the revenues in 2014; FMI estimates this segment to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Increasing Municipal Infrastructure Investment Driving Adoption of UV Lamps

Growth of the global UV lamps market is mainly driven by increasing municipal infrastructure investment, safety measures through regulations, increasing industrial development and price performance of UV lamps compared to other conventional treatment methods.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)was dominant in the global UV lamps market with over 30% market share in 2014, followed by North America with 24.2% market share. APEJ is projected to remain the largest market for UV lamps over the forecast period, driven by increasing municipal infrastructure investment, industrial development and cost-effective solutions offered by UV lamps when compared to the other conventional treatment methods used in the region.

Some key players identified in the global UV lamps market are Trojan Technologies Inc., Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, Xylem Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Heraeus Holding Gmbh, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Halma PLC, Severn Trent PLC, and Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation.

Major UV lamp manufacturers in the market are currently focusing on strengthening their partnerships with major UV disinfection equipment manufacturers. In addition, UV disinfection equipment manufacturers are focusing on providing a broad and customised range of UV solutions to cater to the varying and increasing customer demands.

Download Historical Data [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1065