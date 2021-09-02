VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK (VPN) GLOBAL MARKET TRENDS, DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS OF TOP KEY PLAYER AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network across a public network, and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (“In the simplest terms, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.”) Applications running across the VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.

VPNs may allow employees to securely access a corporate intranet while located outside the office. They are used to securely connect geographically separated offices of an organization, creating one cohesive network. Personal VPN Users Internet users may secure their wireless transactions with a VPN, to circumvent geo-restrictions and censorship, or to connect to proxy servers for the purpose of protecting personal identity and location. However, some Internet sites block access to known VPN technology to prevent the circumvention of their geo-restrictions.

A VPN is created by establishing a virtual point-to-point connection through the use of dedicated connections, virtual tunneling protocols, or traffic encryption. A VPN available from the public Internet can provide some of the benefits of a wide area network (WAN). From a user perspective, the resources available within the private network can be accessed remotely.

Traditional VPNs are characterized by a point-to-point topology, and they do not tend to support or connect broadcast domains, so services such as Microsoft Windows NetBIOS may not be fully supported or work as they would on a local area network (LAN). Designers have developed VPN variants, such as Virtual Private LAN Service (VPLS), and layer-2 tunneling protocols, to overcome this limitation.

The Europe VPN market generated the highest sales in 2017, as organizations in Europe are equipped with advanced technologies. Moreover, presence of large number of enterprises and increase in number of internet users have supplemented the market growth. The Asia-Pacific VPN market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rise in penetration of internet, rapid industrialization, and significant economic growth.

In the cloud VPN connectivity type, the remote access cloud VPN is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption rate of mobile devices and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends among organizations. In the organization size segmentation, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, due to the large-scale adoption of cloud VPN solutions and cost effectiveness and centralized management capabilities during the forecast period

In the cloud VPN end-user market, the verticals segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the preference to purchase the cloud VPN solutions and services directly from software vendors without relying on third-party service vendors.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Virtual Private Network (VPN) will register a 13.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2660 million by 2023, from US$ 1260 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Virtual Private Network (VPN) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-Site VPN

Segmentation by application:

Personal VPN Users

Corporate VPN Users

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Private Internet Access

Nord VPN

TorGuard

Cyber Ghost

Hotspot Shield

IP Vanish VPN

Buffered VPN

Golden Frog

VPN Pure

Express VPN

Safer VPN

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Virtual Private Network (VPN) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virtual Private Network (VPN) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virtual Private Network (VPN) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Virtual Private Network (VPN) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Remote Access VPN

2.2.2 Site-to-Site VPN

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Personal VPN Users

2.4.2 Corporate VPN Users

2.5 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Players

3.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Forecast by Application

……Continued

