Wheat Germ Oil Market Trends and Segments 2016-2026

Wheat germ oil is a fat soluble natural oil that is extracted by cold pressing from the germ of wheat kernel which is amber to light brown in appearance with heavy odor and nutty flavor. Wheat germ oil contains around 25% of the stuff that is found in wheat grain such as vitamins, minerals and proteins. Wheat germ oil contains fatty acids such as linoleic acid (omega-3), palmitic acid, linoleic acid (omega-6), stearic fatty acids, and oleic acid which promotes cell generation and growth coupled with maintaining healthy immune system, nervous system and reproductive system. Wheat germ oil contains omega-3 fatty acids that helps in reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Wheat germ oil is a rich source of vitamin E which is also contains anti-oxidant, lecithin and proteins. Wheat germ oil is mostly used as a cooking oil which is strongly flavored, expensive and easily perishable. Wheat germ oil is also used internally as supplements such as soft gels. Wheat germ oil is used as an alternative to flaxseed oil or vegetable oil.

Global Wheat Germ Oil: Market Segmentation: The global wheat germ oil market is segmented on the basis of applications and region. The wheat germ oil market is segmented on the basis of applications such as dietary supplements such as capsules and soft gels and cosmetics such as in skincare and hair-care products. Wheat germ oil is also used in food products such as edible oils, salads, pasta, germ-enriched bread, snack foods, cereals, and others. Wheat germ oil is also used in medical industries such as medicinal supplements. Hence, the global wheat germ oil market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Geographically, the global wheat germ oil industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global Wheat Germ Oil market followed by Europe. Increasing snacking industry and demand for convenient and on-go-option snack foods, has strengthened the growth of global Wheat Germ Oil market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

The global wheat germ oil market major driving factors are increasing demand of wheat germ oil in cosmetics industry for skincare products coupled with rising number of wheat germ oil based dietary supplements are expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution of the global wheat germ oil market over the forecast period. Many consumers are using wheat germ oil in cooking as it is easily available and affordable. Wheat germ oil is mainly used in medicinal supplements as it lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Wheat germ oil contains essential fatty acids that are necessary for cell regeneration and helps in maintaining immune system of the body. Hence, the global Wheat Germ Oil market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global wheat germ oil market include CONNOILS LLC, General Nutrition Centers, Inc., Swanson Health Products, NOW® Foods, VIOBIN USA, Country Life, LLC, Inlife Pharma Pvt. Ltd., NutriPlex Formulas Inc, KUNHUA BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Henan Ingredients Group Co.,Ltd, and GNLD International LTD. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global wheat germ oil market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global wheat germ oil market till 2026.

