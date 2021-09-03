3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis 2025
3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market – 2019
Description:
3D mapping & 3D modeling is the process of creating and viewing objects using 3D techniques. While mapping is used to create 3D views of objects, modeling helps create a 3D model of the desired object with the help of specialized software. 3D modeling methods include polygonal modeling, splines, patches, primitive modeling and Non-uniform rational basis spline (NURBS) modeling
The market for 3D mapping and 3D modeling in APAC and North America are estimated to contribute USD 16.68 Billion and USD 19.17 Billion, respectively, by 2023, at a CAGR of 66.7% and 50.2%, from 2018 to 2023.
In 2018, the global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
SAAB
Airbus
Google
Autodesk
Trimble
Intermap Technologies
Topcon
Cybercity 3D
ESRI
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3D Mapping
3D Modeling
Market segment by Application, split into
Building and Construction
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
