Active Optical Cable Market 2019-2025 by Technology and Top Key Players- Finisar, TE, Avago, FCI, Molex, 3M and more…

An active optical cable (AOC) is a cabling technology that uses optical fiber between the connectors to improve the cable’s performance. There is a rise in demand for AOC as it serves as an alternative to copper cables, due to its various advantages such as small bend radius for easy installment, low power consumption, and light weight. Applications of these cables have expanded, from high-performance computers to networking and storage with the support of many protocols. In addition, AOCs rely on different protocols, such as InfiniBand, USB, and Ethernet, for data transmission. Data center is expected to lead the end user application of the active optical cable market.
The growing demand for active optical cable in data center, worldwide is one of the key drivers of the market. The data center market also needs a broad portfolio of fiber optic modules to connect servers, switches, and storage, which is accomplished by active optical cable. Therefore, increase in the deployment of data center is a key driver of market. This report focuses on the global Active Optical Cable status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Active Optical Cable development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Finisar
TE
Avago
FCI
Molex
3M
Emcore Corporation
Shenzhen Gigalight
The Siemon Company
Sumitomo Electric
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
InfiniBand
Ethernet
Serial Attached SCSI (SAS)
DisplayPort
PCI Express(PCIe)
HDMI
Thunderbolt
USB
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Data center
Consumer electronics
High-performance computing(HPC)
Telecommunication
Personal computing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Active Optical Cable status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Active Optical Cable development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
