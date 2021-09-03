Aerospace Composites Market Global Sales Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

Aerospace Composites Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Aerospace Composites Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Aramid Fiber, and Others), by Applications (Commercial and Military), and by Region – Forecast to 2023

Aerospace Composites Market – Market Overview

Composites are made from the combination of two or more different materials resulting in a different physical or chemical properties than of the individual components. The fiber reinforced polymers are mainly used in the aerospace industry. These are mainly composed of carbon fibers, glass fibers, and aramid fibers. Composites are mainly used for the aerospace structure and components that need to be lightweight while also possessing the superior strength. Composites have found a wide range of applications in commercial aircraft, rotorcraft, UAVs and military aircraft. These have been largely used for aircraft fuselage, tail, wings, aircraft cabin interiors, aircraft seats, and jet engine components.

Aerospace Composites enjoy increasing popularity and does the Aerospace Composites Market enjoy an extensive traction. The market has been growing rapidly along with the growing demand for new and optimized aircrafts and jet engines, so has the production processes.

Accrediting the colossal growth the Aerospace Composites Market is witnessing currently and the potential the market is demonstrating to accrue pervasively further in the years to come; the Market Research Future has recently published a meticulous study report giving out the complete market insight up till 2021. According to which, continuing with the same trends the global Aerospace Composites Market is projected to perceive an outstanding growth by 2021 registering a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2021).

The high corrosion resistance of composites in comparison to metal have made it very useful in various aerospace applications. High resistance to fatigue and corrosion have also led to the reduction in scheduled and non-scheduled maintenance requirement of composites in comparison to metal. It also leads to significant savings in MRO costs. The composites also have very high strength to weight ratio. It makes the composites lightweight while possessing a similar or better strength than metal. Use of composites over the metal hugely reduces the overall weight of the aircraft also resulting in the reduction in fuel consumption, which has also largely driven the utilization of composites for aerospace applications.

However, utilization of composites for large aerospace parts and structures are relatively new in practice. It has created certain challenges and concerns for the aircraft MRO requirement as many of the MRO providers do not have the knowledge or capacity to accomplish the high-quality composite maintenance and repair services. Also, there are many other unknowns in the fault monitoring and damage detection procedure for composite parts. Composites also possess many design and manufacturing challenges, in comparison to the already established procedures for the metal. Also, the composites are generally cured in an autoclave. The high cost of acquisition and operation of the autoclave and also the slow procedures for composite curing are few of the challenges that need to be resolved.

Aerospace Composites Market – Competitive Analysis

The leading market players in the global Aerospace Composites market primarily include –

Cytec Industries

Hexcel

Koninklijke Ten Cate (TenCate)

Mitsubishi Rayon

Owens Corning

Hartzell Aerospace

Hyosung

Kaman

SGL Group

Teijin Aramid

Aerospace Composites Market is highly competitive, and vendors compete on the basis of cost, composite material quality, reliability, and market share. To survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for vendors to optimize their product development process to provide cost-effective and high-quality aerospace composite materials and parts.

The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition and expansion. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. On the product and sales side, companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to support their competitive position.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

DECEMBER 8, 2017 – Hexcel Corporation announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) business of Oxford Performance Materials (OPM). OPM A&D produces qualified, high-performance thermoplastic, carbon fiber reinforced 3D printed parts for Commercial Aerospace and Space and Defense applications. With this qualify additive manufacturing technology Hexcel Corporation can apply the high performance polymer PEKK for aerospace, industrial and biomedical applications.

January 12, 2016 – Cytec Solvay Group has signed an exclusive distribution agreement between its Composite Materials Global Business Unit and Bang & Bonsomer Group. The agreement covers Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Finland for all Process Materials products. The Process Materials product portfolio supports the end-to-end manufacturing of composite parts and includes an extensive portfolio of vacuum bagging consumables, pre-manufactured kitting solutions and tooling products. It provides advanced composites process materials for aerospace, automotive, wind energy, motorsport, marine, mass transportation and other demanding applications.

November 24, 2014 – GKN partners with Alexander Dennis to accelerate the introduction of a low-carbon bus fleet

Aerospace Composites Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; The Aerospace Composites Market is segmented in to 3key dynamics

Segmentation by Application: Commercial and Military.

Segmentation by Types: Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Aramid Fiber.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – Americas (North & Latin), Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audience

Distributor & Supplier Companies

End-Users

Consultants and Investment Bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Aerospace Composites Market – Regional Analysis

According to the analysis, at present, North America is the biggest market for aerospace composites across the globe. In addition, the market for aerospace composites in the North American region is likely to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period, with respect to both volume and market value.

Growth of the North American aerospace composites market is mainly due to the presence of mass manufacturers of aerospace parts in the region. Due to the increased requirement of carbon fiber composites, most of the companies are focusing on setting up their carbon fiber composites manufacturing plants, in North America and Europe.

In Europe, the aerospace composites market is driving the aviation industry, the competition from high-speed trains, and other means of travel. In the past few years, a sudden rise in air passenger traffic and evolving global aircraft leaders in Asia Pacific have increased the growth of the aerospace composites market for this region.

In Latin America, the market is expected to have a strong growth due to the increased number of low-cost carriers and rising demand from Brazil. The presence of one of the dominant aircraft competitors, Embraer, will also enhance the market expansion in the region.

The Middle East & Africa is also likely to have significant growth due to the presence of aircraft competitors and growing number of maintenance, repair, and operational activities of aircraft in the region. Similarly, Central Europe and Russia would have high growth rates for the aerospace composites market, during the forecast period.

