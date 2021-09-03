Agricultural Films Market Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Major Players, Business Insights and Forecast 2023

Agricultural Films Market Overview:

Agricultural Films Market size was valued at around USD 9 Bn in 2018 and is expected to cross USD 13 Billion at CAGR of 7% by 2023.

Agricultural Films are used extensively for covering greenhouses, soil and wrapped around fodder. These films help in improving crop quality and increasing overall productivity of the land. The need to improve the productivity in the agricultural industry is directly correlated to the increasing demand for agricultural produce across the globe. There is a growing need for high-quality food crop by the average population.

Agricultural Films Market Key Players:

Agricultural Films Market report include: The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, BASF SE, British Polythene Plc., Grupo Armando Alvarez, Berry Plastics Group Inc., Henan Yinfeng Plastic Co. Ltd, Britton Group and Trioplast Industries AB.

Agricultural Films Market Research Analysis:

The market is highly application based. The key driver for market growth is increased emphasis on global agricultural output due to the rising food demand of the increasing population. This is backed by the need to facilitate the area of controlled agriculture by providing materials that drives farming. It is expected that the global agricultural films market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years. However, the current challenge for the market is the harmful effect of these plastic films on the ecology.

Based on region, APAC takes the lead as the largest and fastest growing market, followed by North America and Europe. It accounts for over 75% of the global consumption. APAC, due to its rising population and increasing disposable income, demand high volume of food crops and other cultivated produce. Furthermore, the government initiatives taken for agricultural reforms augment the demand for the plastic films from the region. The region has also seen a lot of investment in R&D to protect the health of the crop and soil, which further fuels the growth of the market.

