ANIMAL ANTIBACTERIAL AND ANTIBIOTICS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, CONSUMPTION, DEMAND, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025

Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics are usually used in animal feed, antibiotic use whether for therapy or prevention of bacterial diseases, or as performance enhancers will result in antibiotic resistant micro-organisms, not only among pathogens but also among bacteria of the endogenous microflora of animals. The extent to which antibiotic use in animals will contribute to the antibiotic resistance in humans is still under much debate.
One of the recent trends spurring this market’s growth is the increasing collaborations between academic institutions and leading companies in the market to develop novel products for animal healthcare.
The global Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Zoetis
Merck Animal Health
Merial
Elanco
Bayer HealthCare
Biogénesis Bagó
Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica
Ceva Santé Animale
Dechra Pharmaceuticals
ECO Animal Health
Huvepharma
Neogen
Norbrook
Orion
Phibro Animal Health
Vétoquinol
Virbac
Vitafor
Market size by Product
Tetracyclines
Penicillins
Sulfonamides
Macrolides
Aminoglycosides
Cephalosporins
Market size by End User
Livestock
Pets
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Manufacturers
Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Tetracyclines
1.4.3 Penicillins
1.4.4 Sulfonamides
1.4.5 Macrolides
1.4.6 Aminoglycosides
1.4.7 Cephalosporins
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Livestock
1.5.3 Pets
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Market Size
2.1.1 Global Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Revenue by Regions
…..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Zoetis
11.1.1 Zoetis Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Zoetis Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Zoetis Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Products Offered
11.1.5 Zoetis Recent Development
11.2 Merck Animal Health
11.2.1 Merck Animal Health Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Merck Animal Health Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Merck Animal Health Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Products Offered
11.2.5 Merck Animal Health Recent Development
11.3 Merial
11.3.1 Merial Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Merial Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Merial Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Products Offered
11.3.5 Merial Recent Development
11.4 Elanco
11.4.1 Elanco Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Elanco Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Elanco Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Products Offered
11.4.5 Elanco Recent Development
11.5 Bayer HealthCare
11.5.1 Bayer HealthCare Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Bayer HealthCare Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Bayer HealthCare Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Products Offered
11.5.5 Bayer HealthCare Recent Development
11.6 Biogénesis Bagó
11.6.1 Biogénesis Bagó Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Biogénesis Bagó Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Biogénesis Bagó Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Products Offered
11.6.5 Biogénesis Bagó Recent Development
11.7 Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica
11.7.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Products Offered
11.7.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Recent Development
11.8 Ceva Santé Animale
11.8.1 Ceva Santé Animale Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Ceva Santé Animale Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Ceva Santé Animale Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Products Offered
11.8.5 Ceva Santé Animale Recent Development
11.9 Dechra Pharmaceuticals
11.9.1 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Products Offered
11.9.5 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
11.10 ECO Animal Health
11.10.1 ECO Animal Health Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 ECO Animal Health Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 ECO Animal Health Animal Antibacterial and Antibiotics Products Offered
11.10.5 ECO Animal Health Recent Development
Continued….
