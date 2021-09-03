Animal Feed Additives Market 2019 – Key Trends and Business Opportunities forecast to 2025

Animal feed additives market outlines the current market trends and dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities across different regions that are majorly affecting the market. The report also provides a deep and better understanding of the fastest growing region, growth trends, and strategies of the key players which is bound to impact the global animal feed additives market size over the forecast period between 2019 and 2025.

The global animal feed additives market size is projected to be valued at USD 22.97 billion by 2025. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising per capita consumption of meat, milk, and eggs on account of changing consumer food behavior and this has provided an impetus to the increased feed production for the pig, broiler and dairy industries.

Feed additives are the functional ingredients added to feed in order to improve animal growth. Feed production has become an increasingly global phenomenon. According to the International Feed Industry Federation (IFIF), the U.S., European Union, China, and Brazil are the leaders in the compound feed production.

Recent disease outbreaks in livestock animals such as swine flu, bird flu, and foot and mouth infections have surged the need for quality and safety of meat and meat products, thus, driving the need for specialty additives. Growing livestock breeding has generated a need for medical assistance and in turn drive the demand for nutritional feed additives such as amino acids, vitamins, and minerals during the forecast years. Also, rising pork production in developing countries such as China, Russia, Kenya, and others are witnessing a rebound in pig feed production and favorable governmental policies enhance domestic production and imports, thus, boosting the global animal feed additives market. The growing global demand for protein-rich diet is expected to significantly catapult the market growth.

In 2017, amino acids market in animal feed was valued at USD 5.64 billion growing with an above average CAGR from 2018 to 2025. As per NRC (National Research Council), U.S., amino acids improve the efficiency of protein utilization in animal feeding. Regulations and laws pertaining to ban excessive use of antibiotics as animal growth promoters in Europe have promoted to the usage of alternatives such as amino acids, acidifiers, enzymes, and antioxidants, thus enhancing the global animal feed additives market size. Excessive use of antibiotics in ruminant feeds affects human health as it leads to resistance against medicines in the gastrointestinal tract. Concerns regarding the ill-effects of antibiotic use as a growth promoter in Europe and North America has been counterbalanced by its improving demand among Asian and LATAM countries.

Asia Pacific exhibits the highest growth potential in the global animal feed additives market, growing with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2025. Increasing population, rapid urbanization & rising living standards, strong economic growth, especially in developing economies including China and India, has spurred the demand for meat products as an alternative to conventional meals. Growing awareness about the health, the increasing global population along with the benefits of feed additives are expected to provide an impetus to the global animal feed additives market size.

The global animal feed additives market is growing steadily and the industry leaders are adopting new product launches as their key growth strategy. Some of the key manufacturers accounting for a hefty market share are BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., and CHR Hansen A/S and are focusing over expanding their businesses and adopt latest technologies to enhance their penetration in the global animal feed additives market.

Key segments of the global animal feed additives market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Antibiotics

Vitamins

A

E

B

C

Others

Antioxidants

Amino acids

Tryptophan

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Others

Feed enzymes

Phytase

Non-Starch Polysaccharides & Others

Feed Acidifiers

Others (Trace Minerals, NPN and so on)

Livestock Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Pork/Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

France

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of World (RoW)

What does the report include?

The study on the global animal feed additives market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, trends, and opportunities

Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis and PESTEL analysis

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of ingredients, application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

