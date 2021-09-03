ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Anti-money Laundering Software Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2025”

Anti-money Laundering Software Market 2019

Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Anti-money Laundering Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Anti-money Laundering Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Europe to be the largest market for AML software during the forecast period. Though the Europe accounts for the largest market share, the APAC region is envisaged to witness the fastest growth during the predicted period. United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Anti-money Laundering Software. Factors such as the rising adoption of stringent AML regulations, increasing regulatory compliance, and the growing adoption of these solutions in emerging economies like China, Mid-east and India will propel the prospects for market growth in APAC during the estimated period.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Oracle

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

SunGard

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Tonbeller

Banker’s Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Ascent Technology Consulting

Cellent Finance Solutions

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Safe Banking Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

Customer Identity Management Software

Compliance Management Software

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Anti-money Laundering Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Anti-money Laundering Software

1.2 Classification of Anti-money Laundering Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Transaction Monitoring Software

1.2.4 Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

1.2.5 Customer Identity Management Software

1.2.6 Compliance Management Software

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Tier 1 Financial Institution

1.3.3 Tier 2 Financial Institution

1.3.4 Tier 3 Financial Institution

1.3.5 Tier 4 Financial Institution

1.4 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Anti-money Laundering Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Anti-money Laundering Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Anti-money Laundering Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Anti-money Laundering Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Anti-money Laundering Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Anti-money Laundering Software (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Oracle

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Oracle Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Thomson Reuters

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Thomson Reuters Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Fiserv

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Fiserv Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 SAS

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SAS Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 SunGard

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SunGard Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Experian

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Experian Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 ACI Worldwide

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 ACI Worldwide Anti-money Laundering Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued….

