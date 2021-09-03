Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis

Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market – 2019

Description:

An ADN provides application availability, security, visibility, and acceleration. It is a combination of WAN optimization controller (WOC), application delivery controller (ADC), application security equipment, and application gateway. An ADN monitors the web traffic and distributes traffic among all the servers. An ADN acts as a WOC, which reduces the number of bits over the network using caching and compression techniques. Some WOCs are installed on PCs or mobile clients, while others are installed in the data center.

In 2017, ADC accounts for the highest market share in total ADN market and in 2023 also, it is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment in the overall ADN market.

In 2018, the global Application Delivery Network (ADN) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Application Delivery Network (ADN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Delivery Network (ADN) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Citrix Systems

F5 Networks

Radware

A10 Networks

Akamai Technologies

Barracuda Networks

Brocade Communications systems

Fortinet

HPE

Juniper Networks

Riverbed Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Application delivery controllers (ADC)

WAN Optimization controllers (WOC)

Application Security Equipments

Application Gateways

Market segment by Application, split into

High-Tech

Education

Media And Entertaintment

BFSI

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Application Delivery Network (ADN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Application Delivery Network (ADN) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application Delivery Network (ADN) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Application Delivery Network (ADN) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

