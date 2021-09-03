Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems Market Insights 2019, Global Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

Automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR; see also other names below) is a technology that uses optical character recognition on images to read vehicle registration plates to create vehicle location data. It can use existing closed-circuit television, road-rule enforcement cameras, or cameras specifically designed for the task. ANPR is used by police forces around the world for law enforcement purposes, including to check if a vehicle is registered or licensed. It is also used for electronic toll collection on pay-per-use roads and as a method of cataloguing the movements of traffic, for example by highways agencies.

In this study, the market for the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) consumption divided into five geographic regions. Europe was the largest market for ANPR systems in 2017. The large market in this region can be attributed to the high adoption of intelligent transportation systems for traffic management, tolling management, law/police enforcement, and other applications.

Factors that are driving this market include the infrastructure growth in emerging economies, increasing allocation of funds by various governments on intelligent transport system (ITS), deployment of camera technologies in security and surveillance, and traffic enforcement application, and the growing usage of video analytics technology for intelligent monitoring of vehicles.

The global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market is valued at 640 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cameras

Hardware

Software & Services

Segment by Application

Traffic Management& Law Enforcement

Electronic Toll Collection

Car Park Management

