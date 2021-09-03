Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis

Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market – 2019

Automotive AI can be defined as the technological capability of the machine to make logical decisions based on certain parameters without the aid of a human.

On the basis of technology, deep learning technology is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing technology.

In 2018, the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet

Bosch

Delphi

Harman International

NVIDIA

TomTom

Intel

Microsoft

Xilinx

Market analysis by product type

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Context Awareness

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Market analysis by market

Human–Machine Interface

Semi-autonomous Driving

Autonomous Driving

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Deep Learning

1.4.3 Machine Learning

1.4.4 Context Awareness

1.4.5 Computer Vision

1.4.6 Natural Language Processing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 Human–Machine Interface

1.5.3 Semi-autonomous Driving

1.5.4 Autonomous Driving

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size

2.2 Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)

2.2.2 Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

3 Key Players

3.1 Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019)

3.2 Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

3.5 Key Players Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

9 International Players Profiles

9.1 Alphabet

9.1.1 Alphabet Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Introduction

9.1.4 Alphabet Revenue in Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Business (2018-2019)

9.1.5 Alphabet Recent Development

9.2 Bosch

9.2.1 Bosch Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Introduction

9.2.4 Bosch Revenue in Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Business (2018-2019)

9.2.5 Bosch Recent Development

9.3 Delphi

9.3.1 Delphi Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Introduction

9.3.4 Delphi Revenue in Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Business (2018-2019)

9.3.5 Delphi Recent Development

9.4 Harman International

9.4.1 Harman International Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Introduction

9.4.4 Harman International Revenue in Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Business (2018-2019)

9.4.5 Harman International Recent Development

9.5 NVIDIA

9.5.1 NVIDIA Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Introduction

9.5.4 NVIDIA Revenue in Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 NVIDIA Recent Development

9.6 TomTom

9.6.1 TomTom Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Introduction

9.6.4 TomTom Revenue in Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 TomTom Recent Development

9.7 Intel

9.7.1 Intel Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Introduction

9.7.4 Intel Revenue in Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Business (2018-2019)

9.7.5 Intel Recent Development

9.8 Microsoft

9.8.1 Microsoft Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Introduction

9.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Business (2018-2019)

9.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development

9.9 Xilinx

9.9.1 Xilinx Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Introduction

9.9.4 Xilinx Revenue in Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Business (2018-2019)

9.9.5 Xilinx Recent Development

