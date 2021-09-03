Ballast Water Management 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 31.43% and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global ballast water management market to grow at a CAGR of 31.43% during the period 2017-2021.Marine vessels take seawater onboard for stability; this water has a distinct marine environment signature with indigenous aquatic microbes and marine life. This ballast water, if released untreated at the vessel’s new destination, may disrupt the local ecosystem. Ballast water management aims at reducing the harmful effects of ballast water disposal. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted a convention for the control, management, and sedimentation of ballast water on February 2004.Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1628839-global-ballast-water-management-market-2017-2021For more information or any query mail at [email protected] Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ballast water management market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations and retrofit market.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEAThe report, Global Ballast Water Management Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• ALFA LAVAL• GEA Group• Hitachi• Veolia Water Technologies• WärtsiläOther prominent vendors• atg UV Technology• Azienda Chimica Genovese• Calgon Carbon Corporation• Ecochlor• Evoqua Water Technologies• Headway Technology and Services• Hyde Marine• JFE ENGINEERING• Kadalneer Technologies• Kalf Engineering• NK• Optimarin• Panasonic Environmental Systems & Engineering• Samsung Heavy Industries• TECHCROSS• Trojan Technologies• XylemMarket driver• Growing popularity of leisure cruising• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• High cost of implementation• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Business collaborations to streamline operations• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1628839-global-ballast-water-management-market-2017-2021 Table Of Contents – Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research Methodologyhttp://heraldkeeper.com/news/ballast-water-management-2019-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-31-43-and-forecast-to-2023-340613.htmlPART 04: IntroductionGlobal ballast water management marketPART 05: Market landscapeMarket overviewMarket size and forecastFive forces analysisPART 06: Market segmentation by technologyGlobal ballast water management market by technologyUltraviolet light technologyElectrolysis/electrochlorination technologyAdvanced oxidation technologyPART 07: Geographical segmentationGlobal ballast water management market by geographyEMEAAPACAmericasPART 08: Decision frameworkPART 09: Drivers and challengesMarket driversMarket challengesPART 10: Market trendsBusiness collaborations to streamline operationsFinancing of ballast water management systemsIncreasing R&D activities in ballast water technologiesContinued……Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1628839CONTACT US:NORAH TRENTPartner Relations & Marketing [email protected]: +1-646-845-9349 (US)Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)