The Scottish Spirits Association is investigating Seedlip for Plagiarism and deceptive advertising.

In fact another major brand of alcohol free spirits was already on the market in 2011 when Seedlip opened doors in 2014, this is an unfortunate situation for Ben Branson a Briton impersonator passing off false claim to the news around the world.

Beside promoting fake news Seedlip drink contains 0.5% Alcohol , it is not alcohol free though.

The facts are that Reynald Vito Grattagliano is the creator of the world’s first 0% ABV non-alcoholic spirit

Back in 2007, Reynald Vito Grattagliano was inspired to produce alcohol free spirits following an episode with his 22 year-old son, who upon returning home from a party where there was ample imbibing, began to feel those certain unappealing after-effects. “He suggested that someone should create a whisky that doesn’t leave you feeling so hung-over,” explains Reynald Grattagliano.

Three years later he launched Arkay, the world’s first 0% ABV non-alcoholic spirit.

How Arkay Was Invented?

The founder of Arkay, a product line of beverages that are whisky flavored but 100% free of alcohol. Though only recently introduced, demand for the beverage has generated sales throughout the world, and the company is building on current successes by introducing new lines of vodka, rum, gin and Tequila, which may taste like the real deal, but are totally free of alcohol.

Arkay Alcohol free Spirits Collection Scottish Spirits Association approved

The son, of course, didn’t realize that suggestion would compel his father to not only spend the next five years of his life researching such a method, but he would spend five million dollars to make it happen.

Though Reynald Vito Grattagliano doesn't have a background in beverage development, he certainly understands chemistry, as well as how to combine ingredients in such a way as to attract allure and appeal from the discriminating masses. He has made an enviable fortune by creating designer perfumes which are touted by some of the top beauty & cosmetic companies known to the world. After spending nearly two years attempting to devise an alcohol-free derivative that not only smelled, but tasted like whiskey, Grattagliano sought the expertise from a team of scientists at a lab in Switzerland. This collaboration ultimately resulted in the creation of an entirely new molecule, the quintessential break-through by which Arkay beverages were born.

The name derives from Reynald Vito Grattagliano’s travels abroad. Apparently, during his stays in China, some people had trouble pronouncing his first name. Instead of saying “Reynald” their utterance was closer to “Arr-K” – which was AOK with him.

Reynald Grattagliano worked several years on the project and it is only on 2012 that the W.A.R.M molecule was discovered

Arkay Alcohol Substitute

Arkay has a small molecule placed inside the drink, in contact with the tongue the drink send stimuli to the brain, the illusion operates, and the mucous membranes of smell and taste saturate and make the consumer believe that he is drinking alcohol.

Arkay explained

No drunkenness, no adverse effect, this is the advantage of Arkay, it reproduces the taste of the liquor but none of the negative effects of the alcohol.

Individuals with medical condition or religious beliefs that prohibits the consumption of alcohol can enjoy the crisp and taste of ArKay non-alcoholic liquors.

Arkay Beverages