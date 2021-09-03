Breast Implants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Breast Implants Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Breast implants are medical devices that are implanted under the breast tissue or under the chest muscle to increase breast size (augmentation) or to rebuild breast tissue after mastectomy or other damage to the breast (reconstruction). Breast implants are also used in revision surgeries, which correct or improve the result of an original surgery.

Scope of the Report:

Allergan accounted for 29.377% of the global Breast Implants revenue market share in 2017. Followed players, Mentor Worldwide accounted for 22.992%%, GC Aesthetics accounted for 5.268%.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in America and Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. The key product markets locate at America and Europe. North America takes the consumption market share of 48.22% in 2017, Europe followed by with 19.83% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Breast Implants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 2260 million US$ in 2024, from 1360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Market study.

This report focuses on the Breast Implants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Allergan

Mentor Worldwide (Johnson & Johnson)

GC Aesthetics

Establishment Labs

Sientra

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

Laboratoires Arion

Groupe Sebbin

Hans Biomed

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Silicone

Saline

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cosmetic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Breast Implants Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Silicone

1.2.2 Saline

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Cosmetic Surgery

1.3.2 Reconstructive Surgery

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Allergan

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Breast Implants Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Allergan Breast Implants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Mentor Worldwide (Johnson & Johnson)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Breast Implants Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Mentor Worldwide (Johnson & Johnson) Breast Implants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 GC Aesthetics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Breast Implants Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 GC Aesthetics Breast Implants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Establishment Labs

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Breast Implants Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Establishment Labs Breast Implants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Sientra

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Breast Implants Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Sientra Breast Implants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Breast Implants Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics Breast Implants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Laboratoires Arion

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Breast Implants Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Laboratoires Arion Breast Implants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

