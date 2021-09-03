Breast Implants Market: Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

The breast implants treatment market is increasing at a significant CAGR due to increase in the female population. Rising prevalence of breast cancer cases, growing demand for cosmetic surgeries, and women with a high preference for improving aesthetic appeal might fuel the growth of the breast implants market over the forecast period. Moreover, an increase in the awareness about reconstructive breast surgeries, favorable demographics across the globe, and an increase in aging population are the key factors propelling the global breast implants market growth. However, increased risk of developing serious complications including deflation, capsular contracture, infection, and breast and nipple sensitivity, and high costs of the implant procedures are the major factors hampering the growth of the global breast implants market over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the breast implants market has been segmented into the following:

Silicone breast implants

Structured saline breast implants

Saline breast implants

Gummy bear breast implants

Round breast implants

Smooth breast implants

Textured breast implants

Based on treatment type, the breast implants market has been segmented into the following:

Reconstructive surgery

Cosmetic surgery

Based on the end user, the breast implants market has been segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Cosmetology clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Global breast implants market is in growing stage with the innovation of novel implants into the breast implants market. Increase in the prevalence of breast cancer cases, (according to World Health Organization every year around 200,000 new cases in women), growing preference for enhancing physical appearance might fuel the breast implants market. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), breast augmentation surgeries were increased about 31% from 2000 to 2015. Launching of new products, innovation of less invasive surgical procedures, and product approvals from various regulatory bodies such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration might boost the breast implants market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2013, FDA approved a silicone gel-filled breast implant manufactured by Allergan Plc, which uses more cohesive silicone gel, compared with previously approved breast implants. Similarly, In June 2013, the U.S. FDA has approved a silicone gel-filled breast implant which uses a more cohesive silicone gel manufactured by Mentor’s PMA, compared with their previously approved breast implants. Moreover, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations, and key licensing agreements also bolster the breast implants market growth. For instance, in December 2008, Johnson & Johnson has acquired breast-implant maker Mentor Corporation for the manufacturing of breast implants. In March 2015, Actavis plc has acquired of Allergan, Inc. to manufacture breast implants.

Geographically, the breast implants market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the Breast Implants market due to increase in the prevalence of breast cancer disease, rise in the female geriatric population and government welfare initiatives. Increase in the healthcare infrastructure, favourable reimbursement policies, and increase in the women with a high preference for cosmetic surgery (according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), 279,143 number of procedures related to breast augmentation had taken place in the U.S. in 2015). Europe holds a significant share in breast implants market owing to rise in the prevalence and incidence of breast cancer cases (According to World Cancer Research Fund International, nearly 1.7 million new breast cancer cases were diagnosed in 2013. In the UK itself, 53,696 new cases were diagnosed in 2013). Moreover, change in the lifestyle, increase in the number of cosmetology clinics, and huge awareness levels regarding cosmetic surgeries also boost the breast implants market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period owing to increasing disposable income, low-cost treatment in the field of medical tourism might propel the breast implants market in this region over the forecasting period.

Some of the players in the breast implants market are Allergan (U.S.), GC. Aesthetics (Ireland), Groupe Seb (France), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,(U.S.), Sientra, Inc. (U.S.), Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH (Germany), Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica), Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd. (China), Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Laboratoires Arion (France), and Hansbiomed Co. Ltd (Korea).

In January 2017, Allergan plc received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market Natrelle Inspira Soft touch breast implants

