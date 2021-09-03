Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
C4ISR Market 2019 Global Growth Opportunities, Key Driving Factors, Market Scenario and Forecast to 2023

Press Release

C4ISR Market Research Report 2018 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global C4ISR Market By Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation by System (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), by Application (Land, Air, Naval, and Space), and by Region – Forecast to 2023.

C4ISR Market Scenario

The leading market players in the global C4ISR market primarily include BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Harris, Rockwell Collins, CACI, Rheinmetall, and Saab AB.

C4ISR, indicating Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, is a term that implies systems, procedures, and techniques to gather and propagate information through agencies working for any mission. This entity works individually, while accomplishing any mission, but they work united to provide decision-makers and warfighters with actionable information to help them perform their jobs effectively in minimum time.

The ultimate goal of C4ISR is to give decision-makers the information they require as fast as possible so that they can have a complete situational awareness of a particular region. To optimize this process, the equipment, right materials, and systems are considered. These all components of C4ISR working together play a vital role to accomplish the desired mission. It is the backbone of the mission and any loophole in the chain can have serious and grave consequences.

For example, Naval Strike Groups want to use C4ISR in their assigned missions. The intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system of Strike Groups in missions are provided by sensors, which are used by Joint-Forces, Navy, and National Sensor Systems. These consist of ground-based, space-based, surface-based, and subsurface-based sensors that gather the required information for the group.

The combination of Measurement and Signatures Intelligence (MASINT), Space-Based Image Intelligence (IMINT), and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) systems collect data from a particular region, forward it to the control and command, and later use it to make informed decisions. There are various types of sensors, which work together in a smooth manner to collect and deliver the required information to the group.

The C4ISR market is expected to grow in the next five years primarily because of the use of advanced technology and integration, along with airborne ISR, to support maritime tactical surveillance networks. In addition, increase in the procurement of ships worldwide has also resulted in increased demand for naval C4ISR systems.

In June 2015, the U.S. Navy invested $32 million in the development of electro-optic sensor systems to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC). In May 2015, Lockheed Martin received a contract of $72 million to develop C4ISR systems for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The evolution of unmanned aircraft technologies has had a major impact on airborne C4ISR systems, as UAVs provide incident critical responses to defense personnel through airborne surveillance. An increasing number of manned aircraft are being replaced by UAVs as the latter is comparatively more cost-effective. Due to this the airborne C4ISR systems are expected to have a negative growth during the forecast period.

The global C4ISR market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2017-2023.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

2015:- The US Department of Defence (DOD) planned on investing USD 2.45 million on the procurement of UAVs such as RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-9 Reaper, which provide persistent ISR, targeting, and strike capability.

2014:- Raytheon signed a contract worth USD25.4 million with the U.S. Air Force, for the supply of PMA-290 maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft radar system components, along with 32 multi-spectral targeting systems.

2013:- Saab Group had an agreement USD170 million with Saudi Arabia, to supply set of spare parts and support services for the Saab 2000 AEWC, during 2013-2017.

Intended Audience

  • Distributor & Supplier companies
  • End-Users
  • Consultants and Investment Bankers
  • Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

C4ISR Market – Competitive Analysis

In-house manufacturing capabilities, global networks, product offerings, investment in R&D, newer technology, and a strong client base are the key areas of competition between vendors in the global C4ISR market. The global economic recovery, growth of the C4ISR sector, development of new C4ISR systems, R&D and investments in cost-efficient systems, and a lucrative retrofit market have opened up opportunities for players to compete and grow. To survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality solutions with the latest technology and materials.

Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman are two of the biggest players in the market that provide information and electronic systems. Their prime focus is on providing cost-effective, integrated, and reliable systems.

C4ISR Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the C4ISR market is segmented in to three key dynamics

Segmentation by Systems: Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance.

Segmentation by Applications: Land, Air, Naval, and Space

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions –Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East and Africa.

C4ISR Market – Regional Analysis

North America leads in global military expenditure and technological advancements, and thus generates a very high demand for C4ISR systems. Although, Canada makes some investments in the development of such advanced systems, yet the market is primarily dependent on the U.S. The region accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2016, primarily due to the presence of major manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman in this region.

On the other hand, Europe is currently facing a challenging security situation on many fronts. The economic and political crisis in European countries such as Portugal, Greece, Ireland, Cyprus, and Ukraine and violence in the Middle East and North African countries display multiple challenges for the respective countries. Also, the growing influx of illegal immigrants from countries such as Syria, Iraq, and Libya into the European countries is escalating the risk of internal instability. These challenges fuel the demand for C4ISR systems in this region. With the deployment of such advanced systems by the European Union (EU) and other government bodies, the European countries such as France, Germany, Russia, Turkey, and the UK would have greater control over these turbulent and unrest situations.

Improving economic conditions in many countries in APAC and the Middle East have led to increases in their defense budgets and growing demand for new and advanced technologies for C4ISR systems. APAC and the Middle East together account for nearly 30% of the market. Political unrest in many countries in these regions, such as escalation of tensions between North and South Korea, and those between Israel and Palestine, has led the defense departments of these countries to procure high tech ISR systems.

