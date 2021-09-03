CANNABIS TESTING 2018 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 12% AND FORECAST TO 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Cannabis Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

Cannabis Testing Market 2018

This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the cannabis testing market by products such as instruments, consumables, and software. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market’s growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, EMEA.

Our market research analysts have predicted that the medical marijuana market will grow at a CAGR of 12% by 2022.

Segmentation by product and analysis of the cannabis testing market

•Instruments

•Consumables

•Software

The instruments segment accounted for the major share of the cannabis testing market during 2017. Owing to increased innovations in advanced analytic products, this segment will significantly contribute to the growth of the marijuana testing market during the next few years as well.

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the cannabis testing market

•Americas

•APAC

•EMEA

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas accounted for the maximum share of the cannabis testing market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that the market will witness steady growth in this region during the next five years as well and this will attribute to the growing approval of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes. Moreover, the demand for cannabis testing products from luxury cannabis products manufacturers will also drive the market’s growth in this region.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

•What are the key factors driving the global cannabis testing market?

•What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global cannabis testing market?

•What are the challenges to market growth?

•Who are the key vendors in the global cannabis testing market?

•What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global cannabis testing market?

•Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

•What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global cannabis testing market?

