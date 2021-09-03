Cellular Rubber Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2025 | Future Market Insights

Cellular rubber, also known as foam rubber is manufactured using a foam agent which creates an air filled matrix structure. They are porous, closed-cell rubbers which are manufactured in accordance with expansion process with the help of gas developing agents. Cellular rubber are based on synthetic or natural rubber which include elastomer and EPDM. The cells in the rubber are not tight and are not linked to each other. This property of cellular rubber makes it watertight and airtight. Cellular rubber is manufactured on a very large process in the form of blocks. The composition of rubber mixture possesses varied properties and hence, the product is fit to suit the requirements of specific applications.

Some of the physical and technical properties of rubber include , good insulation property, excellent sealing properties, high compressibility, low heat conducting values, low water absorption, NBR/CR mixture along with high resistance to oils and high flame retardance rating, EPDM mixture with ageing resistance and high temperature.

The key drivers for the cellular rubber market include the rubber industry, electronic and automotive industry. Cellular rubber is especially used in the end use industries such as, the automotive industry to manufacture door seals and tubes, body and chassis parts, weatherstripping among others. In the space industry, cellular rubber is used for sealing, shock absorption and confinement among others..

The key segments for the cellular market include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for cellular rubber owing to the major rubber and automotive industries in China.

The major players of cellular rubber industries include: Chicago Wilcox Mfg. Co. Inc., Rogers Foam Corp, Stockwell Elastomerics, American Foam Rubber, LP, Foam Rubber LLC, Saint Gobain Performance Plastics, Metro Industries, McMaster-Carr, Monmouth Rubber & Plastic Corp and Ace Hose & Rubber Co.

This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, product types and distribution channels.

