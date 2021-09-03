Childhood Vaccines Market: Competitive Landscape, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Vaccines are the biological preparations which provide the active acquired immunity to the particular disease. Generally, the vaccines contain a substance that resembles the disease-causing agent, and is prepared from killed or weakened form of microbe, its toxin or its surface proteins. Agents present in the vaccines stimulate the immune system of the body for recognition of the agent as foreign so that the body’s immune system can easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters. Childhood vaccines are commonly administered to the age group of 3-8 years which may include DPT vaccine for Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus, Hepatitis, Influenza, and Measles vaccines, among others.

The global childhood vaccines market is expanding at robust CAGR due to increase in the birth rate. Increase in the awareness regarding vaccination of various diseases in developed countries, initiations took by various government and non-governmental organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO), and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and growth in adoption of vaccines fuel the childhood vaccines market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, government insurance and reimbursement scenario, low cost of vaccines, development of new vaccines for various diseases, and an increase in the healthcare expenditure might boost the global childhood vaccines market growth over the forecast period. However, adverse effects associated with the vaccines, stringent regulatory policies, and lack of awareness regarding the diseases and vaccination in low-income countries might hamper the growth of childhood vaccines market over the forecast period.

Request for sample: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-PBI-HnM-3168

The childhood vaccines market is segmented on the basis of vaccine type, route of administration applications, and end-user

Based on vaccine type, the childhood vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Inactivated Vaccines

Attenuated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Others

Based on the route of administration, the childhood vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Oral

Intramuscular

Intradermal

Subcutaneous

Intranasal

Based on the application, the childhood vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Diphtheria

Pertussis

Tetanus

Polio

MeaslesHepatitis-B

Others

Based on the composition, the childhood vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Mono vaccines

Combination vaccines

Based on the end-user, the childhood vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centres

Talk to our Analyst: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-PBI-HnM-3168

Nowadays, the global childhood vaccines market is in the mature stage, competitors are focusing on the development of new vaccines for various diseases. Increase in the prevalence of various diseases such as measles, hepatitis, diphtheria, and among others might fuel the growth of childhood vaccines market. Acquisitions & mergers, collaborations, launch of new products, and technological developments are some of the key strategies followed by various companies for increasing their share in the global childhood vaccines market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2011, Sanofi Pasteur has inked a licensing deal with Germany’s Organobalance that gives Sanofi access to a modified yeast strain for use in vaccines. Similarly, in October 2014, MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., announced that the FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to the Company’s vaccine intended for the treatment of the childhood cancer neuroblastoma. In addition, in January 2013 GSK, Biological E partner on childhood vaccine to produce a 6-in-1 vaccine to protect against polio and 5 other diseases. The innovation of single vaccine for multiple diseases might fuel the global childhood vaccines market growth over the forecast period.

Geographically, the childhood vaccines market has been segmented into the following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. U.S. childhood vaccines market is expected to dominate the North America regional revenue share over the coming years due to burgeoning awareness levels and adoption of state-of-art technologies to the production of vaccines. North America holds the largest share attributed to increase in the prevalence of various diseases such as pertussis (In 2014, according to the CDC, 28,660 cases of pertussis were reported in the U.S), measles, and hepatitis etc. In addition, increase in the R&D of vaccines, rise in the healthcare expenditure, and favourable reimbursement scenario might fuel the childhood vaccines market growth in the North America region. Europe childhood vaccines market holds a dominant share owing to increase in the awareness of vaccination regarding various diseases. For instance, France made that vaccination is mandatory from 2018 because of children are dying of measles (according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, there were 79 cases of measles reported in France in the first two months of 2018). Increase in the healthcare expenditure and research and development activities boost the market in the Europe. Asia-Pacific is an emergent market for childhood vaccines due to increase in the birth rate, especially in India and China. Increase in adoption for vaccination, and growth in the prevalence of infectious disease might fuel the childhood vaccines market growth in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period. Due to less cost of vaccines, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa also hold a significant share in childhood vaccination market.

Some of the players in childhood vaccines market are MedImmune (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bavarian Nordic (U.S.), Astellas Pharma (Japan), CSL Limited (Australia), Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc, (U.K.), Protein Sciences Corporation (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Organobalance GMBH (Germany), Biological E (India), and Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (U.S.) to name a few.

Request for Discounts: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/discount/HnM/QBI-PBI-HnM-3168

In June 2018, Takeda and BE collaborate to develop low-cost vaccines for low and middle-income countries

In April 2018, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., acquired Nano-therapeutics for the development of polio vaccine

In January 2018, FDA approved Sanofi Pasteur’s active immunization against tetanus, diphtheria, poliomyelitis, and pertussis in children 4 to 6 years of age.

Buy the Report NOW! https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-PBI-HnM-3168/