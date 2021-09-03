Cloud Computing Market Outlook, Analysis, Segmentation, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cloud Computing market for 2018-2023.

Cloud Computing is a term that describes a broad range of technology services. It is often described as a stack (see diagram below), as a response to the broad range of services built on top of one another under the moniker “Cloud”.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S.. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Germany, SAP has become as a global leader. In Cina, Aliyun leads the technology development.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people get used to the cloud computing, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of cloud computing will increase.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud Computing will register a 30.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 182300 million by 2023, from US$ 36700 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Computing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Segmentation by application:

Government

Small and Medium sized enterprises

Large enterprises

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

IBM

Aliyun

Google Cloud Platform

Salesforce

Rackspace

SAP

Oracle

Vmware

DELL

EMC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Computing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cloud Computing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Computing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Computing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

