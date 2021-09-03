Cosmetic Antioxidants Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

— Introduction

The Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

Antioxidants are a group of molecules that can slow down or prevent cell oxidation. This group of vitamins, minerals, and other phytochemical substances serve as a barrier against free radicals, molecules that harm cells and cause premature aging of the skin, as well as different ailments and illnesses. Antioxidants are a common ingredient in many skin care and personal care products.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3792270-global-cosmetic-antioxidants-market-2018-2025

Market Dynamics:

Antioxidants are used in the cosmetic industry for mainly two reasons. They prevent degradation of natural ingredients (proteins, sugars, lipids) in the cosmetic product. On the other hand, antioxidants protect the skin cells from being damaged and slow down the aging process. Antioxidants are used in cosmetics products for many desirable purposes such as Anti-inflammation, Skin firming, Scar treatment. Antioxidants in Sunscreens are used to protect the skin from the effects of pollution.

Increasing average population age and growing demand for anti-aging products will drive the demand for cosmetic antioxidants market. The demographic changes in developed countries are expected to continue and hence the demand for anti-aging products will continue to increase. In developing countries, economic growth is causing the emergence of substantial cosmetic industry.

Antioxidants are delicate and must be packaged in containers that will ensure they remain effective. A low shelf life of antioxidants represents a challenge for the market. Natural antioxidants derived from plant sources will gradually replace synthetic antioxidants which are known to be possible carcinogens.

Segment Analysis:

Cosmetic Antioxidants Market is segmented by Type, function, and application. By type, Cosmetic Antioxidants Market is segmented into Natural and synthetic. The natural segment is further divided into Vitamins, Polyphenols, and Enzymes. Vitamin A, C, E are widely used in Cosmetic Antioxidants Market. Coenzyme Q10 is a widely used enzyme for antioxidant properties. Hydroxytyrosol, oleuropein, resveratrol are a common polyphenolic compound used as antioxidant is cosmetic industry. Natural anti-oxidants are becoming increasingly popular due to consumer preference for natural products. Synthetic antioxidants include BHA, BHT. BHA & BHT are banned in U.K., Japan, and many European countries except for the US. Market share of Synthetic antioxidants is expected to decrease due to possible health concerns associated with these chemicals.

By Function, Cosmetics antioxidant market is segmented into Hair Conditioning, Anti-aging, UV-protection, Moisturizing, Hair Cleansing, Anti-inflammatory. Cosmetic antioxidants are commonly used as the Anti-aging agent. Antioxidants may reverse the effects of aging by improving skin health and rejuvenating its appearance. Coenzyme Q-10 is a common skin-firming antioxidant and is great for use in eye creams and products that are meant to tone the skin. Vitamins C and E are especially beneficial for reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

By application, Cosmetics antioxidant market is divided into Skincare, Haircare, and makeup products.

Geographical Analysis:

By region, Cosmetic Antioxidants Market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-pacific, Europe, and rest of the world. Asia-pacific accounted for largest market share due to the wide use of skin care products in Japan, South Korea as well as an increase in the use of cosmetic products in China, India caused by economic growth. In India, China per capita consumption on cosmetics products is still very low, and it is expected to increase during the forecast period. This will contribute to the growth of cosmetic antioxidants market. In general, the use of cosmetic products corresponds to economic prosperity. In Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy spend most on cosmetics & personal care products. In North America, the US and in South America, Brazil contributes most to the Cosmetic Antioxidants Market.

Key Players:

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market is very competitive comprising of many small firms specializing in beauty products industry. Some of the notable players in the Cosmetic Antioxidants Market are BASF, Kemin Industries, Croda International, Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group, Merck & Co., Nexira SAS, SEPPIC, Ashland Inc., Wacker Chemie, and DSM.

In August 2018, Spec-Chem Industry Inc. has launched an ascorbic acid-derivative (3-O-ethyl ascorbic acid) with whitening, antioxidant, anti-aging and anti-inflammation properties.

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the Cosmetic Antioxidants Market across each indication, in terms of type, function, application highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in the Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Cosmetic Antioxidants Market level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Cosmetic Antioxidants Market products of all major market players

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3792270-global-cosmetic-antioxidants-market-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market – Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. The scope of the Report

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market – Trends

2.1. Key Trends & Developments

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2. Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

3.3. Patent Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Analysis

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market – By Type

4.1. Natural

4.1.1. Vitamins

4.1.2. Polyphenols

4.1.3. Enzymes

4.1.4. Others

4.2. Synthetic (BHA, BHT)

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market – By Function

5.1. Hair Conditioning

5.2. Anti-aging

5.3. UV-protection

5.4. Moisturizing

5.5. Hair Cleansing

5.6. Anti-inflammatory

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market – By Application

6.1. Skin care

6.2. Haircare

6.3. Makeup

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market – By Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. The United States

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Rest of South America

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. United Kingdom

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.3. South Korea

7.4.4. India

7.4.5. Australia

7.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Rest of the World

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market – Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Share/Rank Analysis

8.2. Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

8.3. Product Benchmarking

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market – Company Profiles

9.1. BASF

9.2. Kemin Industries

9.3. Croda International

9.4. Eastman Chemical Company

9.5. Lonza Group

9.6. Merck & Co.

9.7. Nexira SAS

9.8. SEPPIC

9.9. Ashland Inc.

9.10. Wacker Chemie

9.11. DSM

Note: Additional company profiles will be included on client request.

Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market – Appendix

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3792270-global-cosmetic-antioxidants-market-2018-2025

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/cosmetic-antioxidants-market-2019-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-segmentation-opportunities-forecast-to-2025/506274

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 506274