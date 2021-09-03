Cranial Clamps Marketto Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 – 2028

Cranial clamps are instruments designed to hold and stabilize the head during a neurosurgery so as to prove better access during surgery. A head fixation device is the most important medical device in neurosurgery as it is preconditioned to allow neurosurgeons to operate. Most neurosurgery procedures need rigid fixation of the head for successful operation.

Cranial Clamps Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing number of neurosurgeries, owing to growing risk factors such as trauma, cancer and others are leading to an increase in the adoption of cranial clamps. The growth in healthcare infrastructure, growing number of hospitals, development of specialty neurosurgical centers and others are also surging the market demand for cranial clamps.

Advancements in technology such as the development of radiolucent and sterilizable cranial clamps are leading to larger market adoption. Development of new surgical techniques have generated demand for miniaturized instruments to reduce surgical footprint. These has resulted in innovative designs such as multipoint instruments and the development of sensors to gauge the pressures on the skull. Further, the growing adoption of aluminum inserts has resulted in lightweight instruments.

On the other hand, the wounds caused by pin-type clamps, risk of depressed skull fractures and the high risk of neurosurgeries are some of the major deterrents to the market growth.

Cranial Clamps Market: Segmentation

To gain a bird’s eye view and a better understanding of the future market equity, the cranial clamps report is segmented on the basis of design type, application, patient, specialty, end user and region. The pin fixation clamps Mayfield design dominates the market with greater than a 90% market share by volume. On the other hand, the horseshoe headrest clamps design is favored for pediatric surgery, owing to the greater safety profile of these cranial clamps.

Based on design type, the global cranial clamps market can be segmented into,

Horseshoe Headrests Clamps (Sugita)

Pin Fixation Clamps (Mayfield)

Based on application, the global cranial clamps market can be segmented into,

Surgery Neurosurgery Spine surgery Others

Imaging

Based on patient, the global cranial clamps market can be segmented into,

Pediatric

Adult

Based on specialty, the global cranial clamps market can be segmented into,

General

Radiolucent

Sterilizable

Based on end user, the global cranial clamps market can be segmented into,

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Cranial Clamps Market: Overview

The global market for cranial clamps is fragmented with many players dotting the scene. The large market is captive with specialty neurosurgical hospitals, which necessitates close collaboration. Some of the established brands of cranial clamps are Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Mizuho, B Braun Melsungen AG, OsteoMed, Pro Med Instruments Inc, Zhejiang Apeloa Medical Technology Co and others.

Cranial Clamps Market: Regional Wise Outlook

The global cranial clamps market can be classified into seven regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America, led by the U.S., accounts for the largest share of the market, owing to the large number of procedures performed in the region. The Europe market is dominated by Germany, France and the U.K. and other nations such as Italy and Spain are also pegged to remain attractive markets.

The Asia Pacific market excluding Japan is expected to account for the fastest growth in the global cranial clamps market, owing to the growing healthcare sector and rapid economic development in the region. China and India are expected to account for the lion’s share of the market growth.

The Middle East and Africa market is expected to be skewed in favor of the Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. The poor healthcare expenditure in Africa is expected to be a deterrent for the cranial clamps market in the region.

Cranial Clamps Market: Market Participants

