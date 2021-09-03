Dermal Fillers Market: Global Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global dermal fillers market was valued around USD 3.2 Billion in 2017, wider acceptance and popularity among young generation driving the market revenue growth

Dermal fillers are implants that are regulated as the medical devices by U.S.FDA. Dermal fillers are used as effective treatment for folds’ correction, wrinkles and deep lines on the face. Dermal fillers can be used for anti-aging practices to remove folds and wrinkles in nasolabial, and cheek area, lines and wrinkles around eye and volume loss in chin. Dermal fillers are the injectable gels that are composed of synthetic and natural substances like hyaluronic acid. Dermal fillers pump and lift the sagged skin for restoring lost collagen because of the aging.

Global Dermal Fillers Market Outline

Increase in patients with different cosmetic skin issues like deep lines, wrinkles and scars, diet imbalance are the major factors boosting the revenue growth of the global dermal fillers market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 2 Bn of the global population will be over the age of 60 by the year 2050, WHO stated that the growth of the facial filler market is directly proportional to the growing geriatric population, who experience loss of fluid and collagen in the skin as they grow older, that results in the development of wrinkles on the face and neck areas. Dermal fillers is less painful and non-invasive method for treating various facial problems and aesthetic treatments for other parts of the body. High cost of the procedure and infections associated with dermal fillers is the major market constraint that hinders the growth of the dermal fillers (injectable fillers) market over the forecast period.

Dermal fillers market segmented on the basis of product type, ingredient and distribution channel

On basis of product type, the global dermal fillers market is segmented into

Absorbable Dermal Fillers

Non-Absorbable Dermal Fillers

On basis of ingredient, the global dermal fillers market is segmented into

Hyaluronic Acid (HLA)

Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLA)

Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaH)

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

Collagen

Others

On basis of distribution channel, the injectable fillers market is segmented into

Beauty Clinics

Beauty Clinics

Online PharmaciesThe global dermal fillers (Injectable Fillers) market is expected to grow at significant rate owing to advances in technologies such as injecting techniques and molecular changes adopted in filler materials have brought safe and simple methods in performing dermal fillers to patients. Further, the market is witnessing various acquisitions, collaborations, and mergers among major players. ANAMCS (The National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey) reported that from 1995 to 2003, soft tissue fillers 18.4% constituted office-based cosmetic procedure visits. 90% of office-based cosmetic procedures were performed on Caucasian patients and 10% on non-Caucasian patients. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons in its 2007 Cosmetic Demographics by Patient Ethnicity reported that injectable fillers are one of the three most commonly adopted procedures among, Hispanics, Asian Americans, and African-Americans who seeks cosmetic procedures. As per to the statistics of the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2015, dermal filler cosmetic treatments has increased by 8%.

Report Outline:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share and forecast from 2018-2024

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends that are currently faced by the industry

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are working in the industry

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

