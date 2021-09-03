Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast & Volume 2019-2025

Adroit Market Research, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest report, “Global Dietary Supplements Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025”. The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the dietary supplements market landscape globally. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the latest innovations, research & developments & investments in global market.

The global dietary supplements market size is projected to be valued USD 142.9 billion by 2025. The growing trend towards healthy lifestyles, increasing aging population and concern over the spread of chronic diseases among consumers and public health agencies is driving the global dietary supplements market growth.

The global dietary supplements market size is provided based on a detailed analysis of the penetration of supplement products into various geographies. Vitamin and dietary supplement industry have been estimated based on the varying consumption patterns of multi-vitamins, minerals, ingredients, sports, and medical supplements. Detailed qualitative analysis of factors contributing to the dietary supplements market growth during the forecast years has been discussed in the final report.

Dietary supplements market share has also been estimated based on the deep down analysis of the parent market such as nutraceuticals and its development trends and penetration across different age groups. Current dietary supplement market trends, forecast as well as dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities has been also covered in the final report. Also, product, application, ingredient and end-user sales across key countries have been analyzed to estimate the global dietary supplements market size. For instance, bottom-up approach (summation of) Canada and US dietary supplement market size has been used to arrive at the North American market.

Dietary supplements are available across all the retail and online channels in a variety of dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, powder, liquids and energy bars. The growing interest of the adult population in personal fitness has spiked the demand for organic products fortified with probiotics, vitamins, and minerals since they provide preventive measures against health problems. Also, seasonal health alerts such as the spread of swine flu viruses have aided in fuelling the consumer interest in immune-boosting supplements and this, in turn, drives the vitamin and dietary supplement industry. However, lack of knowledge about the benefits of nutraceutical products and its rising prices are some of the factors expected to restrain the global dietary supplements market growth in the near future.

Capsules and tablets together accounted for nearly 60% of the dietary supplements market share in 2017, and are expected to remain the most preferred dosage forms among dietary supplement manufacturers. The primary attributes that make capsules appealing among manufacturers are ease of formation, availability in numerous sizes, attractive color options, and formulation flexibility. Also, other driving factors behind the rapid demand for solid dosage forms include taste, perceptions of onset of action as well as easy availability in a variety of flavors, colours, and textures for the children and the elderly.

Iron deficiency diseases such as anemia during pregnancy accounts for nearly one–fifth of maternal deaths in developing countries such as China and India and the prevalence of this deficiency in women has alarming increased from 56% in 2006 to 60% in 2016. Demand for dietary supplements among pregnant women is expected to rise with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. With the rise in the affluent middle class, an inevitable fact behind the causes of lifestyle diseases has forced consumers to shift towards preventative health care and demand for customized products such as functional foods.

The global dietary supplements industry is highly competitive with low barriers to entry. The dietary supplement market is marked by the presence of several manufacturers who are moving towards new sales channels to expand their reach to a diverse and broad range of customers. Some of the leading industry players include ADM, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Carlyle Group, Amway, Glanbia Nutritionals, Bayer AG, Herbalife International, and GSK (GlaxoSmithKline).

Key segments of the global dietary supplements market

Ingredients Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Botanicals

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino acids

Enzymes

Others

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquids

Soft Gels

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Additional supplement

Medicinal supplements

Sports nutrition

End-User Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Infant

Children

Adults

Pregnant women

Old-aged

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America S. Canada

Europe Italy Russia Germany UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC Rest of MEA



