Disaster Recovery Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Disaster Recovery Solutions Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Disaster Recovery Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disaster Recovery Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

Disaster Recovery Solutions is a way to recover from a backup file, and keep working on.

Disaster Recovery Solutions can automatic backup key systems and data, using the flexible recovery options with minimal user interaction to recover quickly from the disaster.

In 2017, the global Disaster Recovery Solutions market size was 21900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 253300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.8% during 2018-2025.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3357073-global-disaster-recovery-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

The key players covered in this study

Acxiom

Amazon Web Services

CA Technologies

Carpathia Hosting

CommVault Systems

EVault Inc.

Hewlett Packard Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Phoenix IT Group

Recovery Point Systems

SunGard Data Systems Inc.

Verizon Communications

Windstream Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Backup&Recovery

Real-Time Replication

Data Protection

Professional Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Media

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Disaster Recovery Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Disaster Recovery Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3357073-global-disaster-recovery-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Backup&Recovery

1.4.3 Real-Time Replication

1.4.4 Data Protection

1.4.5 Professional Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 IT & Telecom

1.5.5 Media

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size

2.2 Disaster Recovery Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Disaster Recovery Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Disaster Recovery Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Disaster Recovery Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Disaster Recovery Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Disaster Recovery Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Disaster Recovery Solutions Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Disaster Recovery Solutions Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Disaster Recovery Solutions Key Players in China

7.3 China Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Type

7.4 China Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Disaster Recovery Solutions Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Disaster Recovery Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Disaster Recovery Solutions Key Players in India

10.3 India Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Type

10.4 India Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Disaster Recovery Solutions Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Acxiom

12.1.1 Acxiom Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Acxiom Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Acxiom Recent Development

12.2 Amazon Web Services

12.2.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

12.3 CA Technologies

12.3.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.4 Carpathia Hosting

12.4.1 Carpathia Hosting Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 Carpathia Hosting Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Carpathia Hosting Recent Development

12.5 CommVault Systems

12.5.1 CommVault Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 CommVault Systems Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 CommVault Systems Recent Development

12.6 EVault Inc.

12.6.1 EVault Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 EVault Inc. Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 EVault Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Hewlett Packard Corp.

12.7.1 Hewlett Packard Corp. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction

12.7.4 Hewlett Packard Corp. Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Hewlett Packard Corp. Recent Development

12.8 International Business Machines Corp.

12.8.1 International Business Machines Corp. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction

12.8.4 International Business Machines Corp. Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 International Business Machines Corp. Recent Development

12.9 Phoenix IT Group

12.9.1 Phoenix IT Group Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction

12.9.4 Phoenix IT Group Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Phoenix IT Group Recent Development

12.10 Recovery Point Systems

12.10.1 Recovery Point Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction

12.10.4 Recovery Point Systems Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Recovery Point Systems Recent Development

12.11 SunGard Data Systems Inc.

12.12 Verizon Communications

12.13 Windstream Communications

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym