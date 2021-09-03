Dodecanedioic Acid Market 2019 Opportunity Analysis by Application Forecast 2025

The syndicate research report scrutinizes the global Dodecanedioic Acid industry from 360 degree perception, taking manifold facets into consideration including segmentation, key developments, market overview, market growth and dynamics, market trends and future outlook, market opportunities, potential investment segment, competitive landscape etc.

In the past years 2018, global dodecanedioic acid market size was accounted at USD 412.8 Million. It is estimated to supplement and reach the market up to USD 534.7 Million with a healthy CAGR in terms of revenue in the coming years.

Request for Sample Research Report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/633

Dodecanedioic acid is the main constituent for the production of various materials, especially nylon 612. Dodecanedioic acid is used as the raw materials in the manufacturing of plasticizers, corrosion inhibitors, powder coatings and polyamide resins. Nylon 612 is largely used for producing thermoplastics has wide demand as they have applications in various industries as a form of detergents, coatings, fragrances and greases among others. Therefore, growth in the applications of dodecanedioic acid related to the increasing demand for the good performance of nylon 612 is anticipated to boost the demand for the dodecanedioic acid market during the forecast period.

The global DDDA industry is regulated by strict environmental regulations for the VOC emissions that may hinder the overall growth of the dodecanedioic acid market in the coming future. Moreover, the product looks for the rigid threats from the adipic acid and sebacic acid as they can be used in the production of nylon. On the other hand, the appearance of the biological-based DDDA market share that will generate various new opportunities for the growth of the participants involved in the global dodecanedioic acid industry. The biological-based market consists of the eco-friendly feedstock involving fatty acid distillates, fatty acids, palm oil, plant oil and palm kernel oil.

Dodecanedioic acid market was mainly determined by polyamides market. DDDA is mostly used in diester synthetic lubricants, fibers, and polyester coatings among others. DDDA is used in the fertilizers, dyestuffs, flame retardants, fragrances, flavors and cleaning agents. Spending in the biodegradable DDDA is the main opportunity for the growth of the global dodecanedioic acid market. A U.S based company named Verdezyne Inc. has announced to start a new dodecanedioic acid plant in Malaysia, where they will use lauric acid in the form of chemical feedstock to produce DDDA. Though, various environmental issues can be the main restriction for the growth of the global dodecanedioic acid market in the coming future.

Access Complete Research Insights @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/dodecanedioic-acid-ddda-market

Increase in demand across the end-user industry is developing the demand for DDDA, shortage in nylon supply is anticipated to be the main obstruction in the dodecanedioic acid market growth. The crisis of supply that started in 2017 with storm Harvey ruthlessly impacted the production plant of INVISTA’s in the U.S, surveyed by the outages of production in Europe has harmfully affected the production of dodecanedioic acid. Significances of these reasons are developing the partnership, reducing investments and increasing the prices. Although, global dodecanedioic acid market size is estimated to increase their momentum over the forecast period.

The global dodecanedioic acid market is segmented into applications and regions. In considering the application, the market is divided into lubricants, adhesives, powder coatings, resins and many more.

Geographically, regions involved in the global dodecanedioic acid market analysis are Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is dominating the dodecanedioic acid market demand due to the increase in the trends of growth amongst the end-use industries. Europe and North America are expected to experience steady growth in the coming future.

Key players involved in increasing the dodecanedioic acid market share are Verdezyne, UBE Industries, Invista, BASF SE and more.

Are you looking for discount on purchasing the report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/633

What does the report include?

The study on the global dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain, Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis, PESTEL analysis and price trend analysis

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of application and region (and country).

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414