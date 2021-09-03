E-paper Display Market – Greater Growth Rate during forecast 2019 – 2022

Overview

The growing demand of technological advanced devices which can provide similar operation like a paper thereby to reduce usage of paper and to save environment, e-paper concept was evolved.

E-paper or electronic paper is a display technology which appears similar to a paper but provide reusable storage and display space. With its ability to use backlight to illuminate its pixels, it provide wider view angle to readers to easily access & read the content anywhere. Also, its ability to provide high performance in low power consumption is making it an essential part of routine life.

The high adoption of smartphones and digital technology among consumers as well as end-user industries has increased the demand for e-paper display devices in the market.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, The Global E-Paper Display Market is estimated to reach USD 3878 million by 2022 growing with approximately 36% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2022.

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global e-paper display market include Plastic Logic (Germany), E Ink holdings, Inc. (Taiwan), OED Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), LG Display (South Korea), Amazon Liquavista B.V. (The Netherlands), Cambrios Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Pervasive Displays, Inc. (Taiwan), Gamma Dynamics (U.S.), and Samsung electronics co. Ltd. (South Korea).

Recently, in February 2019, Cisco has developed and e-ink name tag using a raspberry Pi Zero and Linux operating system. Other prominent company E-ink has performed partnership in January 2019 with Texen, a leading plastic packaging solution provider, to produce e-paper displays over cosmetic products. These growing advancement in product categories and high involvement of small & large market players in developing electronic displays is creating high growth opportunity for e-paper display market in the upcoming future.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

“Among the wide range of e-paper display products, e-book is expected to occupy largest market share due to its wide application in manufacturing industries thereby accelerate the market growth of e-paper display market. Also, growing technology advancement in manufacturing process has led e-paper to evolve with advanced features such as high-resolution, more flexible, and large display size. However, complex electrochemical process, and low speed of devices is expected to hinder the growth of E-Paper Display Market”

According to the report, geographically, North America is expected to boost the market growth of e-paper display devices in the forecast period 2019-2022. High growth in consumer electronics market and growing adoption of e-paper display devices especially by U.S. based industries has increased the market share of North America in e-paper display market. Europe, on the other hand, has considered to support North America in generating high revenue for e-paper display market due to its wide application areas and low power consumption feature thereby reducing the industrial material cost. Also, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in e-paper display market due to its high benefits over environment as it can reduce consumption of paper thereby results in saving trees to cut down for manufacturing papers. Government is also taking many initiatives to provide environment friendly solutions for industrial as well as domestic usage thereby expected to fuel the growth of e-paper display market in the region.

Segments

Market research Future has segmented the global E-Paper Display market into product type, technologies and end-users. By product type, E-Paper Display market comprises of E-readers, mobile devices, poster & signage, smart cards & smart packaging, auxiliary displays, and others. By technologies, e-paper display market categorized into Gyricon, Electrophoretic display (EPD), electrowetting display (EWD), electrofluidic display (EFD), Cholestric display, Interferometric Modulator Display (IMOD) and others. Furthermore, E-Paper Display market is serving many end-users sectors which include Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Media & entertainment, retail, medical, architecture, packaging and others.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

