Endoluminal Suturing Device Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018 – 2028

Therapeutic interventions aimed at dealing with obesity, the global health pandemic, have also involved use of bariatric endoscopy. Although the sheer number of people who can be classified as “obese” limits the adoption of bariatric endoscopy on a wider scale, it is steadily emerging as a pragmatic option in select settings.

Use of minimally invasive procedures in the treatment and management of obesity, has gained ground. However, challenges associated with invasive nature of surgeries has meant that the number of people who undergo bariatric surgery is significantly lesser than those who qualify for it.

The use of minimally invasive surgeries for obesity and Gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD) treatment has led to an increase in demand for endoluminal suturing devices. Endoluminal suturing devices involve the use of inducing sutures into gastric tissues.

Suturing and stapling devices have been in use for surgeries related to obesity and GERD, however, their use in minimally invasive procedures has recently gained momentum. The pace of clinical trials before the turn of this millennium was slow, however, in the last decade or so, extensive clinical trials of endoluminal surgical devices, including endoluminal suturing devices have been conducted. Commercialization soon followed, and today, the endoluminal suturing device market is a multi-million landscape.

The widely used and known endoluminal suturing devices available in the market include OverStitch™, g?Prox™ Tissue Approximation Device, and InScope™ Tissue Apposition System. Manufacturers continue to focus on offering endoluminal suturing devices that are enable quick closure of perforation. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing endoluminal suturing devices that undo the need of having complex of surgical knots.

Catering to the needs of endoscopic surgeons and healthcare professionals in general is another key focus area for manufacturers. The other key features that are garnering research and investment from endoluminal suturing device manufacturers include,

High number of stitches per endoscopic insertion

Secure tissue approximation

Greater control over suture placement

Single-handed system control

Closure of large defects

Simple mounting on endoscope

Although manufacturers are focusing on incorporating these features in their offerings, there is a long road ahead as far as research and innovation in endoluminal suturing device is concerned. Of particular concern is the complexity involved in applications, which requires extensive experience and dexterity. These factors have induced demand for advanced endoluminal suturing devices globally.

Robotics in Endoluminal Suturing

The challenges pertaining to use of endoluminal suturing devices in smaller working spaces, and bigger perforations has raised the clamor for more effective systems. To mitigate the challenges associated with manual endoluminal suturing, manufacturers are incorporating the use of robotics. Although adoption is at a nascent stage, the idea has raised interest among manufacturers.

Use of endoluminal suturing devices is likely to remain concentrated among hospitals, as patients prefer carrying out these surgeries in hospitals. As a large number of patients undergoing gastrointestinal treatment seek professional help, sales of endoluminal suturing devices is likely to remain concentrated among hospitals.

Key Endoluminal Suturing Device Manufacturers

The research study on endoluminal suturing devices profiles some of the leading players in the market. According to the study, some of the leading endoluminal suturing device manufacturers include Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.), and Medtronic. These players are focusing on launching highly advanced endoluminal suturing devices that can cater to the evolving needs of end-users.

US, EU3 Largest Markets, Asia Pacific Revs Up Demand

The US and EU3 are among the leading markets for endoluminal suturing devices globally. Growing awareness on the surgical therapeutic intervention for treating gastrointestinal problems has led more patients to undergo surgery. This in turn has boosted demand for endoluminal suturing devices in the US and EU3.

The emergence of many countries of Asia Pacific as medical tourism hubs has also led to increased demand for endoluminal suturing devices. Many countries in Asia Pacific, including Indonesia and India have become key centers of medial tourism. Demand for endoluminal suturing devices is likely to benefit due to these factors.

Endoluminal Suturing Device: Market Structure

By End-Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Application

Gastrointestinal surgery

Bariatric surgery

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Endoluminal Suturing Device market research report offers detailed analysis of the market as well as consists of thoughtful facts and insights along with historical data, which holds market data that is industry-evaluated and statistically backed up. The report comprises of projections that are generated with the help of suitable methodologies and a set of hypotheses. In addition, the research report delivers information and study based on market classifications such as industry, end-use and region.