Facial Tissue Paper Market to represent a significant expansion at 3% CAGR by 2027

The facial tissue paper sales exceeded 2.5 Mn tons in 2018, and is estimated to exhibit 2.7% Y-o-Y growth in 2019, according to a new analytical study of Future Market Insights (FMI). Evolving consumer expectations regarding attributes of facial tissue papers such as high absorbency, strength, and softness, continues to drive brand owners to take appropriate efforts and deliver value-added, quality products in this highly competitive market. Key players in the facial tissue paper market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio, while strengthening partnerships and collaborations with equipment & machinery manufacturers.

The study opines that supremacy of regular facial tissue papers will prevail, accounting for over 75% of overall volume sales in 2018. Such consolidated position of regular variants can be attributed to their economic nature that suits well for the increasing middle-class population worldwide. However, the upward trend of health & wellness in the recent past has meant that demand for anti-viral and recyclable facial tissue paper continues to gain a gradual momentum in 2019. Concerns regarding environmental impact and burdens on landfills have been necessitating recycling efforts by manufacturers and leading authorities in the tissue paper industry, and facial tissue paper is no exception.

According to the study, facial tissue paper sales remain clustered in the residential use cases, with global sales estimated at over 1.85 Mn tons in 2018. Additionally, facial tissue paper sales in residential use cases will remain over 2.5X larger than those in commercial use cases. Sovereignty of residential buyers can be backed by the fact that may it be tissue boxes or pocket packs, consumers tend to use their own personal facial tissue papers, sticking to the brands they trust and maintaining their loyalty post-experience.

Manufacturing Technology Developments – A Key Strategy among Facial Tissue Paper Market Players

As competition is viewed as an aspect that complements growth, enhances product quality, and stimulates categorical product development, key players in the facial tissue paper market are adopting product extension techniques and novel marketing strategies for gaining a competitive edge. Technological advances are perceived as product quality enhancers and reduce production costs of the facial tissue paper. For example, advent of TAD technology has enabled facial tissue manufacturer to make significant savings on energy, and the technology finds extensive demand in the US.

Leading players in the facial tissue paper market are now focusing on improving their production processes through investments in backward integration processes to reduce the production cost. Additionally, these players are also making strong investments in R&D into already established factories, thereby adding innovation to these facilities and boosting sales. Key players in the facial tissue paper market are also concentrating on expanding their geographical footprint, where demand for hygiene products is relatively higher. Modernization continues to propel sales of various hygiene and health products, such as facial tissues, in developing markets.

The study states that key objectives of facial tissue paper manufacturing giants is to maintain their leadership in this highly competitive landscape, while eyeing growth avenues in international markets. Strategic mergers and acquisition activities are viewed by the facial tissue paper market players as effective solutions to meet evolving consumer needs. These players believe in the lucrativeness of intensive marketing to their brands, which in turn helps them realize their growth plans.

Recent fluctuations in economies worldwide have meant that affordability remain a vital issue in the overall tissue paper industry. As paper products are categorized as commodity products, consumers constantly seek cost-effective variants in the tissue paper industry, and facial tissues are no exception. Expansion of modern trade, along with improvements in the product quality aid manufacturers in gaining greater consumer loyalty, particularly in markets where financial and economic uncertainties prevail that continue to influence consumer spending.

The study offers a detailed and accurate forecast of the facial tissue paper market for the period between 2018 and 2027. The facial tissue paper market is foreseen to record a CAGR of 2.6% through 2027.

