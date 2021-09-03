Flavor Capsule Cigarettes Market Predicted to Witness Surge in the Near Future 2017 – 2027

Flavor capsules embedded in cigarette filters include a small liquid-filled capsule that flavors the cigarette smoke. It is a product innovation allow the smoking population to enhance the smoking experience at chosen time with varieties of flavor such as menthol. Introducing additives such as flavoring agents in tobacco products increasing the market attractiveness. These products are particularly appealing to young people to smoke cigarettes as it provides a fresh kick of flavors. The market for flavor capsule cigarettes is growing owing to increased consumption of new flavored capsule cigarettes such as fruit flavored cigarettes, clove flavored and others.

Flavor Capsule Cigarettes Market Segmentation: Flavor capsule cigarettes market is segmented on the basis of flavor, product type, and distribution channels On the basis of flavor, flavor capsule cigarettes market is segmented into menthol flavored, clove flavored, and fruit flavored. Among all of these, menthol flavored segment accounts for the major share and is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period. Menthol cigarettes promote tobacco consumption through cigarettes especially in children and adolescents. After the launch of menthol capsule cigarettes in many countries, the overall value is increased rapidly due to high consumer preference.

On the basis of age-group, it is segmented as young, adolescents, adults, and elder population. Among all of these segments, adult segment holds the major share in terms of consumption of flavor capsule cigarettes. Young and adolescents population are the prime target of these products and is expected to register an increase in demand for flavor capsule cigarettes over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, it is segmented into single capsule and double capsule. Among both, single capsule segment dominate the market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Double capsule cigarettes contains two flavors such as spearmint and menthol to enhance the smoking experience. Due to this product innovation the sales of flavor capsule cigarettes are increased in past few years.

On the basis of distribution channel, it is segmented into direct and indirect sales. The indirect sales segment is further sub-segmented into wholesaler, trader and retailer. Among the various retail segments, increasing online sales are a major factor driving the market as online medium substantially reduces the distribution and marketing costs of small-scale producers.

Flavor Capsule Cigarettes Market Regional Outlook: The flavor capsule cigarettes market in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and MEA is covered in the report. Among all of these, North America accounts for major revenue share of global market, followed by Europe and is expected to register a moderate growth over the forecast period. Flavor capsule cigarettes market is rapidly increasing in the developing countries such as Korea, China, India and other developing countries in Asia Pacific region due to lack of regulation on sales of cigarettes products.

Flavor Capsule Cigarettes Market Dynamics: Increasing online promotion and vigorous advertisements is a major factor driving the global flavor capsule cigarettes market. Flavor capsule cigarettes. Flavored capsule embedded in filter allow individual to switch the flavor at any chosen time, which is not possible in normal flavored cigarettes. Thereby, drives an increase in demand for flavor capsule cigarette market. One of the major restraints for flavor capsule cigarettes market is opposition from health organization and regional regulatory bodies on consumption of cigarettes as it is harmful for human body.

Flavor Capsule Cigarettes Market Key Players: Some of the key players participating the global Flavor Capsule Cigarettes marketinclude R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Philip Morris International Inc., Imperial Brands plc, Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation, and Alfred Dunhill, Ltd.