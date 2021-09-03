Gene Editing Market Key Futuristic Trends and Opportunities, Challenges, Growth and Geographical Segmentation by 2024

Global Gene Editing Market – Competitive Analysis

GenScript USA Inc. (U.S.), Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.K.), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), New England Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), OriGene Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Sangamo Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), and Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.).

Global Gene Editing Market – Segmentation

To give the insight information on Global Gene Editing Market report, MRFR has segment the report in to 4 key dynamics –

Segmentation By Methods: Comprises Crispr, Talen, ZFN, Antisense technology and other.

Segmentation By End-Users: Comprises biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic and government research institutes, and contract research organizations (CROs).

Segmentation By Applications: Comprises Plant genetic engineering, cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering, plant genetic engineering and other.

Segmentation By Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Gene editing Market – Overview

Genes control heredity and provide the basic biological code that determines the specific function of the cell. Gene Editing is defined as a bimolecular method for targeted modification of DNA that includes genetic materials of animals, humans, and plants.

Analyzing the market structure, this report offers insights about factors affecting the market growth. Providing historical and forecast revenue, it evaluates market size. Profiling the key players in the market, this report covers and observes their competitive developments that include joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, research and developments (R & D), and strategic alliances.

The key factor driving the global gene editing market is the ability to change the disease-causing genetic mutations. This method helps to create and control genetic information within patient cells. Therefore, now gene editing is important for both drug discovery as well as diagnostics. The precision medicines based on gene editing-based diagnostics are driving the growth of the market. However, the adverse public perception related to genetic research and strict regulatory policies by the government can hamper market growth.

Global Gene Editing Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis comprises of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and rest of the world. The Gene Editing market is dominated by North America due to the strong growth trend in the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries and is followed by Europe. The North American meat industry is among the largest in the world followed by European and Asia Pacific region. The crop and cattle industry form the largest consumer of genome engineering services in the region, followed by equine, and canine breeding industry.

The Asian region is showing good opportunities in Gene Editing market due to the expansion of leading genome editing companies and increased R&D spending. Emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to show significant growth in the Gene Editing market due to an increase in the number of laboratories in these regions and development of existing ones for automation of various instrumentation systems. Also, the pharmaceutical industries are also rapidly increasing which is also driving the Gene Editing market in Asia region.

Industry News:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. an American international biotechnology company founded in 2006 by the merger of Thermo Electronic and Fisher Scientific. In Feb 2014, the company announced the complete acquisition of Life Technology Corp for USD 76.13 Billion. Life Technology Corp is a global leading player in genetic testing and precision laboratory equipment. New instruments in Gene editing technology are Ion S5 sequencing systems, Sanger sequencing, QuantStudio family, QuantiGene Plex Assay, QuantiGene Singleplex Assay and QuantiGene Singleplex HT Assay. This acquisition will help the company create unrivalled control in serving research, life sciences, specialty diagnostics and applied markets.

In 2018, scientists at The University of Texas at Austin discovered that in Cas9 the most popular enzyme used in CRISPR gene editing is, in reality, less effective and precise than CRISPR protein named Cas12a. The use of the latter would enhance the speed which is much necessary for such tests.

In March 2018, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that the regulatory board would no longer control the genome testing in plants as they believe that it is perfectly safe and brings in new traits much quicker. This is a promising sign for the gene editing market. However, many are still arguing over the credibility of such decision as they believe that perfect process is still miles away.

