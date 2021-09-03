Global antiviral drug market size is estimated at USD 41.1bn in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 69.2bn by 2025 at a growing CAGR of approximately 4% during the period. Key players are Gilead Sciences, F. Hoffmann – La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co

Description

Antiviral Drugs are medicines that cure or control the virus infection by inhibiting one or more steps of virus replication without causing any side effects. The Global antiviral drug market size is estimated at USD 41.1bn in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 69.2bn by 2025 at a growing CAGR of approximately 4% during the period. Antiviral drugs are mainly used in treatment of patients suffering from HIV, Herpes viruses, Hepatitis B &C viruses and InfluenzaA& B viruses.

Request For Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064867

Antiviral drugs can be segmented on the basis of patent status into generic drugs and branded drugs. Branded drugs dominate the market share due to presence of broad range of products, high prescription rate and high price resulting in high revenue generation whereas generic drugs are anticipated to have a steady growth in the resulting period due to increasing number of key drugs losing exclusivity, favourable government policies and corresponding reimbursement structure.

Market Dynamics –

The majority of the antiviral drug market is being captured by Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) drugs which accounts to around 61% of the current market share. These are mainly prevalent due to increasing HIV infections among masses and growing awareness among people and healthcare professionals for early and effective treatment. But the patent expiration status of many widely used HIV drugs over the current period will be affecting the growth of the market. The Hepatitis virus drugs are next to grow in the market. Increasing R & D expenditure for drug development, introduction of efficient drugs and approval of combination antiviral therapies are key causes in its growth.

Buy Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10064867

One of the key challenges of this market is competition. As the market is HIV antivirals dominated, it provides less opportunity for development of other antiviral drugs. HIV generics are estimated to lead the market because with the expiration of the existing branded drugs, there would be a huge opportunity for the ambitious companies to seize a huge fortune which will give rise to another constraint i.e. limited resources for access of treatment. Another key challenge faced by the market is the increasing usage of natural products and high cost of developing drugs. Although one opportunity for this market is the increasing demand for broad spectrum drugs and access to antiviral drugs in pharmerging markets.

Market Segmentation –

Market is segmented on basis of therapeutics and Geography. Therapeutic market can be segmented into HIV/AIDS therapeutic market, Hepatitis therapeutic market, Herpes therapeutic market, Influenza therapeutic market. According to geography it can be segmented into North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Geographic Analysis –

The current market scenario shows North America as the dominant player with 30% of the market revenue whereas Asia- Pacific is at the back of the pack. The success of the former is due different factors such as high level of drug development, presence of key players, availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and others.

The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to increase with presence of the generic industry and improving economic conditions of the south Asian countries will be the important factor in this growth.

Key Players –

Key Players include Gilead Sciences, F. Hoffmann – La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co. along with some generic players Such as Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla and Dr Reddy’s.

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Market Analysis for global antiviral drug market

Market definition along with key drivers and constraints

Antiviral Drug market current trends

Antiviral Drugs Market forecasts from 2015-2025

Competition and Major companies in the market

Technology development and R & D status

Strategic and critical Success factor analysis of the key players

Regional Analysis for Antiviral drug market includes:

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Read [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-antiviral-drugs-market/10064867

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609