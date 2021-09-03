Global Aviation Leasing Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Aviation Leasing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Aviation Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aviation Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AerCap

BBAM

CIT Commercial Air

GECAS

SMBC Aviation Capital

KSCC

ILFC

BOC Aviation

SAAB Aircraft Leasing

CMB Financial Leasing

Minsheng Financial Leasing

ICBC Financial Leasing

CDB Leasing

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dry Leasing

Wet Leasing

Market segment by Application, split into

Wide Body Aircraft (WA)

Narrow Body Aircraft (NA)

Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

Business Jet (BJ)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aviation Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aviation Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aviation Leasing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aviation Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Dry Leasing

1.4.3 Wet Leasing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aviation Leasing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Wide Body Aircraft (WA)

1.5.3 Narrow Body Aircraft (NA)

1.5.4 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

1.5.5 Business Jet (BJ)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Aviation Leasing Market Size

2.2 Aviation Leasing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Aviation Leasing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Aviation Leasing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

………………………………

………………………………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AerCap

12.1.1 AerCap Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Aviation Leasing Introduction

12.1.4 AerCap Revenue in Aviation Leasing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AerCap Recent Development

12.2 BBAM

12.2.1 BBAM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Aviation Leasing Introduction

12.2.4 BBAM Revenue in Aviation Leasing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 BBAM Recent Development

12.3 CIT Commercial Air

12.3.1 CIT Commercial Air Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Aviation Leasing Introduction

12.3.4 CIT Commercial Air Revenue in Aviation Leasing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 CIT Commercial Air Recent Development

12.4 GECAS

12.4.1 GECAS Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Aviation Leasing Introduction

12.4.4 GECAS Revenue in Aviation Leasing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 GECAS Recent Development

12.5 SMBC Aviation Capital

12.5.1 SMBC Aviation Capital Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Aviation Leasing Introduction

12.5.4 SMBC Aviation Capital Revenue in Aviation Leasing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SMBC Aviation Capital Recent Development

12.6 KSCC

12.6.1 KSCC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Aviation Leasing Introduction

12.6.4 KSCC Revenue in Aviation Leasing Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 KSCC Recent Development

12.7 ILFC

12.7.1 ILFC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Aviation Leasing Introduction

12.7.4 ILFC Revenue in Aviation Leasing Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 ILFC Recent Development

12.8 BOC Aviation

12.8.1 BOC Aviation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Aviation Leasing Introduction

12.8.4 BOC Aviation Revenue in Aviation Leasing Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 BOC Aviation Recent Development

12.9 SAAB Aircraft Leasing

12.9.1 SAAB Aircraft Leasing Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Aviation Leasing Introduction

12.9.4 SAAB Aircraft Leasing Revenue in Aviation Leasing Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 SAAB Aircraft Leasing Recent Development

12.10 CMB Financial Leasing

12.10.1 CMB Financial Leasing Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Aviation Leasing Introduction

12.10.4 CMB Financial Leasing Revenue in Aviation Leasing Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 CMB Financial Leasing Recent Development

12.11 Minsheng Financial Leasing

12.12 ICBC Financial Leasing

12.13 CDB Leasing

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

……………………………………………….

