Global Burritos market 2025: By Current Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Prominent Players, Target Audience Forecast

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Burritos Market Research Report 2019”.

Burritos market 2019-2025

A burrito is a dish in Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine that consists of a flour tortilla with various other ingredients. It is wrapped into a closed-ended cylinder that can be picked up, in contrast to a taco, where the tortilla is simply folded around the fillings. The tortilla is sometimes lightly grilled or steamed to soften it, make it more pliable, and allow it to adhere to itself when wrapped. A wet burrito, however, is covered in sauce and is therefore generally eaten with silverware.

With the growing popularity of Mexican food across the US and the expanding Hispanic population base, the Mexican burritos market will witness considerable growth. Consumers are increasingly demanding for Mexican foods and foods with fresh ingredients and exotic flavors. It has been observed in 2011, the Hispanic population accounted for about 16% of the total population in the US and this increased to 17% by 2015. This will further increase the demand for Latin American foods such as burritos. Large food service chains in the US such as Yum! Brands (Taco Bell) and Chipotle Mexican Grill already offer Mexican and Western food. This, coupled with the growing number of Western and fast-food service restaurants in the developing countries will subsequently fuel the growth of the burritos market in the coming years.

The Americas is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the burritos market owing to the improved living standards and the rising number of middle-class families. Owing to their hectic lifestyles, consumers in this region have limited time for at-home meal preparation and prefer to consume products such as burritos as a fulfilling meal replacement option.

Global Market Outline: Burritos Market

The global Burritos market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Burritos volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Burritos market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Burritos market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Burritos are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Request Free Sample Report at www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3826149

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Amy’s Kitchen

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Ruiz Foods

Camino Real Kitchens

Del Taco

Tavistock Freebirds

JACK IN THE BOX

Market size by Product

Epic Queso Chicken Burrito

Epic Chipotle Chicken Avocado Burrito

Epic Carne Asada Burrito

Epic Grilled Chicken Avocado Burrito

Epic Steak & Potato Burrito

Veggie Burrito

Market size by End User

Foodservice

Retail

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826149

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Burritos market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Burritos market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Burritos market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Burritos companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Burritos submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Burritos Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Burritos Market Size

2.2 Burritos Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Burritos Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Burritos Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Burritos Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Burritos Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Burritos Sales by Product

4.2 Global Burritos Revenue by Product

4.3 Burritos Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Burritos Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Burritos by Countries

6.2 North America Burritos by Product

6.3 North America Burritos by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Burritos by Countries

7.2 Europe Burritos by Product

7.3 Europe Burritos by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Burritos by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Burritos by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Burritos by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Burritos by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Burritos by Product

9.3 Central & South America Burritos by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Burritos by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Burritos by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Burritos by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Burritos Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Burritos Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Burritos Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Burritos Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)