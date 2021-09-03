Global Calcium Stearate market 2025 In-depth Industry Analysis and Opportunity, Top Key Players, Scope, Shares, Size, Production & Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Calcium Stearate Market Research Report 2019”.

Calcium Stearate market 2019-2025

Calcium stearate is a carboxylate of calcium, classified as a calcium soap. It is a component of some lubricants, surfactants, as well as many foodstuffs. It is a white waxy powder.

Plastic industry is the major consumer of calcium stearate, it is used in the production of various plastics, such as PVC and PP. Therefore, the growing plastic industry drives the calcium stearate market. The plastic industry is witnessing a rapid growth in several countries, such as India, Brazil, China, and Mexico. This can be attributed to the increasing urbanization and a considerable amount of economic and industrial development, thereby, driving the market.

The preference for lead stearate is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the global calcium stearate market during the estimated period. Lead stearate is used as a kicker in expandable PVC and stabilizer in PVC. It also acts as a slipping agent, lubricant, heat-stabilizer, releasing agent in the plastic and rubber, and paint and ink industries. Additionally, it is also used as a corrosion inhibitor in petroleum and drier in varnish and paints and in the production of wax and grease.

Global Market Outline: Calcium Stearate Market

The global Calcium Stearate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Calcium Stearate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Calcium Stearate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Calcium Stearate market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Calcium Stearate are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

FACI

Mittal Dhatu Rashayan Udyog

SEOUL FINE CHEMICAL

Sigma-Aldrich

ALLAN CHEMICAL

Baerlocher

Barium & Chemicals

CELLMARK USA

Corporación Sierra Madre

Hummel Croton

Norac Additives

Peter Greven

Market size by Product

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Market size by End User

Personal Care and Pharmaceutical

Construction

Plastic and Rubber

Food

Paper

Others

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Calcium Stearate market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Calcium Stearate market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Calcium Stearate market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Calcium Stearate companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Calcium Stearate submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

