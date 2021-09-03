Global Clinical Intelligence Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Clinical Intelligence Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Clinical Intelligence Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Clinical Intelligence, also known as clinical data analytics, is a blend of technologies involving the use of data analysis to improve healthcare delivery. The data is gathered at the time of delivery of care into the information system and then analyzed to determine the performance indicators that may affect the productivity of a healthcare organization.
The market for clinical intelligence is expected to grow at an exponential rate owing to an increase in the adoption of healthcare IT, urge of the use of Electronic Heath Records (EHR), rising importance of software solutions in insurance claim processing and fraud detection. Furthermore, increasing number of software companies engaged in healthcare IT and EHR influences the market growth across the globe.
In 2018, the global Clinical Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Clinical Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clinical Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Cerner Corporation
Epic Systems
Allscripts
QSI Management
General Electric
eClinicalWorks
McKesson Corporation
Greenway Health
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Service
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Clinical Intelligence Manufacturers
Clinical Intelligence Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Clinical Intelligence Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Clinical Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Service
1.4.3 Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Clinical Intelligence Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Clinics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Clinical Intelligence Market Size
2.2 Clinical Intelligence Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Clinical Intelligence Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Clinical Intelligence Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Clinical Intelligence Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Clinical Intelligence Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Cerner Corporation
12.2.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Clinical Intelligence Introduction
12.2.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Clinical Intelligence Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Epic Systems
12.3.1 Epic Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Clinical Intelligence Introduction
12.3.4 Epic Systems Revenue in Clinical Intelligence Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Epic Systems Recent Development
12.4 Allscripts
12.4.1 Allscripts Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Clinical Intelligence Introduction
12.4.4 Allscripts Revenue in Clinical Intelligence Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Allscripts Recent Development
12.5 QSI Management
12.5.1 QSI Management Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Clinical Intelligence Introduction
12.5.4 QSI Management Revenue in Clinical Intelligence Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 QSI Management Recent Development
12.6 General Electric
12.6.1 General Electric Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Clinical Intelligence Introduction
12.6.4 General Electric Revenue in Clinical Intelligence Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.7 eClinicalWorks
12.7.1 eClinicalWorks Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Clinical Intelligence Introduction
12.7.4 eClinicalWorks Revenue in Clinical Intelligence Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 eClinicalWorks Recent Development
12.8 McKesson Corporation
12.8.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Clinical Intelligence Introduction
12.8.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Clinical Intelligence Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Greenway Health
12.9.1 Greenway Health Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Clinical Intelligence Introduction
12.9.4 Greenway Health Revenue in Clinical Intelligence Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Greenway Health Recent Development
Continued….
Release ID: 476994