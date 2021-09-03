Global Content Delivery Network（CDN） market 2019: size, share, demand, trends, growth and 2025 forecasts explored in latest research
Global Content Delivery Network（CDN） Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Content Delivery Network（CDN） – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025
In 2018, the global Content Delivery Network（CDN） market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Content Delivery Network（CDN） status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Content Delivery Network（CDN） development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Tata Communications
Ericsson
Chinacache
Internap
Level3 Communications
Highwinds
AT&T
Akamai Technologies
Cloudflare
CDNetworks
Limelight Networks
Max CDN
Amazon CloudFront
Liquid Web
Rackspace
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud CDN
Telco CDN
Traditional Commercial CDN
Hybrid CDN
Other CDN
Market segment by Application, split into
Video Site
Cloud Gaming
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Content Delivery Network（CDN） status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Content Delivery Network（CDN） development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Content Delivery Network（CDN） are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
