Global Cool Roofs Market Professional Survey, Segment Analysis and Industry Key Players – GAF; DuPont; Carlisle; Soprema; Renolit | 2019-2025

A cool roof is a roofing system that delivers higher solar reflectance (the ability to reflect the visible, infrared and ultraviolet wavelengths of the sun, reducing heat transfer to the building) and higher thermal emittance (the ability to radiate absorbed, or non-reflected solar energy) than standard designed roofing products.

Scope of the Report:

The global Cool Roofs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cool Roofs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cool Roofs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The key players covered in this study

GAF

DuPont

Carlisle

Soprema Group

Renolit

Sika

CertainTeed

Oriental Yuhong

Owens Corning

TehnoNICOL

Atlas Roofing

Hongyuan Waterproof

Fosroc

CKS

Joaboa Technology

TAMKO Building Products

Bauder

Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

Hangzhou Jinwu

Yuhong Waterproof

Polyglass

Yuwang Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PVC (polyvinyl chloride)

EPDM (rubber)

TPO (thermoplastic)

Segment by Application

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

