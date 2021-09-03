Global Cosmetic Implants Market Professional Survey, Segment Analysis and Industry Key Players – Dentsply Sirona, Johnson & Johnson, Allergan, Sientra, Allergan | 2019-2025
Cosmetic Implants Market 2019-2025
Cosmetic implants are used to enhance the aesthetic looks of an individual and rectify the deformities caused due to accidents, trauma, and congenital disorders. Cosmetic implants have enabled convenient replacement of dysfunctional/missing body parts and it is easier for patients to regain previous loss in aesthetics or enhance the same. Hence, the number of cosmetic implant procedures is on a continuous rise in the current scenario.
The key drivers for the market growth are emerging minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, technological advancements such as injectable fillers and gummy bear breast implants, rising number of congenital face disorders and tooth deformities, and increasing awareness about aesthetic appearance. However, high cost of treatment, low reimbursement rates, and risk of malfunctions are expected to hinder this growth.
Scope of the Report:
The global Cosmetic Implants market is valued at 6430 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cosmetic Implants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cosmetic Implants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Dentsply Sirona
Institut Straumann AG
Zimmer Holdings
Johnson & Johnson
GC Aesthetics
Allergan
Sientra
Danaher Corporation
3M Company
Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Dental Implants
Breast Implants
Facial Implants
Segment by Application
Hospital
Cosmetic Club
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Cosmetic Implants Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cosmetic Implants
1.2 Cosmetic Implants Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Implants Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Dental Implants
1.2.3 Breast Implants
1.2.4 Facial Implants
1.3 Cosmetic Implants Segment by Application
1.3.1 Cosmetic Implants Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Cosmetic Club
…………….
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cosmetic Implants Business
7.1 Dentsply Sirona
7.1.1 Dentsply Sirona Cosmetic Implants Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Cosmetic Implants Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Dentsply Sirona Cosmetic Implants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Institut Straumann AG
7.2.1 Institut Straumann AG Cosmetic Implants Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Cosmetic Implants Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Institut Straumann AG Cosmetic Implants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Zimmer Holdings
7.3.1 Zimmer Holdings Cosmetic Implants Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Cosmetic Implants Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Zimmer Holdings Cosmetic Implants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Johnson & Johnson
7.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Cosmetic Implants Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Cosmetic Implants Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Cosmetic Implants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 GC Aesthetics
7.5.1 GC Aesthetics Cosmetic Implants Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Cosmetic Implants Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 GC Aesthetics Cosmetic Implants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Allergan
7.6.1 Allergan Cosmetic Implants Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Cosmetic Implants Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Allergan Cosmetic Implants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…...
Figure Picture of Cosmetic Implants
Table Global Cosmetic Implants Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Cosmetic Implants Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Dental Implants Product Picture
Table Dental Implants Major Manufacturers
Figure Breast Implants Product Picture
Table Breast Implants Major Manufacturers
Figure Facial Implants Product Picture
Table Facial Implants Major Manufacturers
Table Global Cosmetic Implants Consumption (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
Figure Global Cosmetic Implants Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018
Figure Hospital
Figure Cosmetic Club
Table Cosmetic Implants Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)
Figure North America Cosmetic Implants Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
Figure Europe Cosmetic Implants Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
Figure China Cosmetic Implants Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
Figure Japan Cosmetic Implants Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)
Figure Global Cosmetic Implants Revenue (Million USD) (2014-2025)
Figure Global Cosmetic Implants Production (K Units) (2014-2025)
Table Global Cosmetic Implants Production (K Units) of Key Manufacturers (2014-2019)
Table Global Cosmetic Implants Production Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
Continued…...
