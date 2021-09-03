Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market: By Product, Application, Geography Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, and Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Global elastomeric infusion pumps market report gives comprehensive outlook on elastomeric infusion pumps across the globe with special emphasis on key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report on elastomeric infusion pumps market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) on the basis of product type, application, end user, and geographic regions. This report studies elastomeric infusion pumps market dynamics elaborately to identify the current trends & drivers, future opportunities and possible challenges to the key stakeholders operating in the market. In addition, elastomeric infusion pumps market report includes technology advancements; regulatory scenario and competition analysis with vividly illustrated the competition dashboard to assess the market competition. Moreover, PBI analyzed elastomeric infusion pumps market to better equip clients with possible investment opportunities across the regions (Regional Investment Hot-Spots) and market unmet needs (Product Opportunities). Key stakeholders of the elastomeric infusion pumps market report include suppliers, manufacturers, marketers, policy makers, and healthcare service providers engaged in manufacturing, supply and usage of elastomeric infusion pumps.

Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market:

Global elastomeric infusion pumps market estimated to be valued US$ 425 Mn in 2018 and poised to grow at CAGR of 6.0% over 2018-2024. Market for elastomeric infusion pumps projected to reach US$ 602 Mn by 2024 owing to increasing adoption of elastomeric infusion pumps in cancer therapy and pain management.

Market for elastomeric infusion pumps driven by rising demand across the healthcare setups

The market for elastomeric infusion pumps is driven increasing adoption of these pumps in different healthcare setups such as hospitals, clinics, homecare, and ambulatory surgical centers across the globe. The homecare market for elastomeric infusion pumps is driven by rise in usage of disposable pumps and hospital market is expected to drive the market growth significantly owing to increasing hospitalizations due to several chronic diseases which is expected to drive the pain management segment over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in adoption, growing demand for small disposable infusion pumps, and its wide range of application in various fluid drug delivery systems expected to drive the market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Technological advances expected to drive market growth positively

The technological advances in elastomeric infusion pump system offers several advantages over electronic pumps including portability, feasible demonstration, low weight, size, ease of use, and less interference with sleep, which is expected to create market demand for elastomeric infusion pumps across the globe. However, product recalls in the recent times owing to design issues expected to prompt the product manufacturers to invest in product development to address the design defects in the products, which in turn expected to drive market revenue growth positively over the forecast period

North America market leads the global elastomeric infusion pumps market

North America market leads the global elastomeric infusion pumps market and projected to remain same over the forecast period owing to reimbursement policies in the region. Europe and Asia-pacific elastomeric infusion pumps market projected to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period in comparison with other regions

Competition Assessment

For sample copy of the [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-PBI-HnM-3156

Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Report Description:

Key player’s profiles in the global elastomeric infusion pumps market include:

Ambu A/S (Denmark)

Baxter International Inc. (U.S.)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Halyard Health, Inc. (U.S.)

Leventon S.A.U (Spain)

Nipro Corporation (Japan)

Players in the elastomeric infusion pumps market are focusing on expanding product portfolio and increasing market penetration through Continuous Medical Education (CME) programs to garner larger market share.

Key Findings of the Report:

Global elastomeric infusion pumps market expanding at 6.0% CAGR over 2018 to 2024 to reach market value of US$ 602 Mn by 2024

Based on product type, continuous rate elastomeric pumps accounted for larger market revenue share in 2017 owing wider application in different treatments

Hospitals are the prime buyers for the elastomeric infusion pumps across the globe and expected to remain attractive over the forecast period

Players focusing on launching products expand market presence in global elastomeric infusion pumps market.

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2024)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five

Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

Detailed Segmentation

By Product Type

o Continuous Rate Elastomeric Pumps

o Variable Rate Elastomeric Pumps

By Application

o Pain Management

o Antibiotic/Antiviral

o Chemotherapy

o Chelation Therapy

o Others

By End User

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Homecare

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

For more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-PBI-HnM-3156

Geography

o North America

U.S

Canada

o Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

Israel

South Africa

Buy the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-PBI-HnM-3156/