Global Electronic Taximeters Market Research Report 2019

A taximeter is a mechanical or electronic device installed in taxicabs and auto rickshaws that calculates passenger fares based on a combination of distance travelled and waiting time.

Interfacom (Flexitron Group)

Standard Meter Mfg. Co.

Pricol Limited

HALE Electronic

SEMITRON

ATA Electronics

National Meter Mfg. Co.

Cygnus Automotive

Record Taximeter

Structab

Sansui Electronics

Superb Meter

Joong Ang San Jun

Digitax

Schmidt Electronic Laboratories

Yazaki Group

Super Meter

Centrodyne

Pulsar Technologies

Smart Technology System

Beijing Juli

Nanjing Toyo

Shanghai Dazhong

Qingdao Hengxing

Shanghai Liangbiao

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Taiwan

India

LED Display

LCD Display

Taxi

Auto Rickshaws

