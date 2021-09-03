Global Healthcare Automation Market 2019 by Rising Business Opportunities, Technology, Application, Components, End User, Prominent Investment Ratio, Verticals till 2023

Global Healthcare Automation Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Healthcare Automation is likely to help medical professionals focus on better patient care and improved outputs. Additionally, it is also expected to reduce the cost incurred by healthcare providers on repetitive work.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Healthcare Automation will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Healthcare Automation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Siemens

GE

Swisslog

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Danaher

Tecan

This study considers the Healthcare Automation value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Therapeutic Automation

Lab and Pharmacy Automation

Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Pharmacies

Research institutes and labs

Home Care

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Healthcare Automation market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Healthcare Automation market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Healthcare Automation Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Healthcare Automation by Players

4 Healthcare Automation by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Healthcare Automation Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Siemens

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Healthcare Automation Product Offered

11.1.3 Siemens Healthcare Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Siemens News

11.2 GE

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Healthcare Automation Product Offered

11.2.3 GE Healthcare Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 GE News

11.3 Swisslog

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Healthcare Automation Product Offered

11.3.3 Swisslog Healthcare Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Swisslog News

11.4 Koninklijke Philips

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Healthcare Automation Product Offered

11.4.3 Koninklijke Philips Healthcare Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Koninklijke Philips News

11.5 Medtronic

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Healthcare Automation Product Offered

11.5.3 Medtronic Healthcare Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Medtronic News

11.6 Intuitive Surgical

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Healthcare Automation Product Offered

11.6.3 Intuitive Surgical Healthcare Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Intuitive Surgical News

11.7 Stryker

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Healthcare Automation Product Offered

11.7.3 Stryker Healthcare Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Stryker News

…continued

